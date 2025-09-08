2025-09-09 Tuesday

Kriptovaluta-hírek

Elolvashatod a legizgalmasabb kriptovaluta-híreket és piaci fejleményeket
Top Altcoins to Watch for the Next 3 Weeks as Bitcoin Price Holds $110K

Top Altcoins to Watch for the Next 3 Weeks as Bitcoin Price Holds $110K

The post Top Altcoins to Watch for the Next 3 Weeks as Bitcoin Price Holds $110K appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Bitcoin is holding strong around $110,000, showing resilience after recent volatility. At the center of discussions is Michael Saylor’s bold prediction that Bitcoin could reach $13 million per coin by 2045. While the figure sounds extreme, many note that previous milestones like $10,000 or even $100,000 once seemed impossible until they became reality. Saylor believes …
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Wink
LIKE$0.010807+1.05%
Részesedés
CoinPedia2025/09/08 15:37
Részesedés
Ethereum (ETH) Price: ETFs Record Fifth Straight Day of Outflows Totaling $952 Million. What’s Next?

Ethereum (ETH) Price: ETFs Record Fifth Straight Day of Outflows Totaling $952 Million. What’s Next?

TLDR Spot Ether (ETH) ETFs experienced their fifth consecutive day of outflows, losing $952 million over the period The outflows contrast with Bitcoin ETFs which saw $246.4 million in net inflows during the same week Ether price rose more than 16% in the past month, driven partly by the GENIUS Act passage Technical analysis shows [...] The post Ethereum (ETH) Price: ETFs Record Fifth Straight Day of Outflows Totaling $952 Million. What’s Next? appeared first on CoinCentral.
Moonveil
MORE$0.10108-0.27%
Oasis
ROSE$0.02575+5.61%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.03746+4.66%
Részesedés
Coincentral2025/09/08 15:32
Részesedés
Dogecoin Mega Rally Ahead? Crypto Analyst Says $4 Is In Play

Dogecoin Mega Rally Ahead? Crypto Analyst Says $4 Is In Play

The post Dogecoin Mega Rally Ahead? Crypto Analyst Says $4 Is In Play appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Jake Simmons, a dedicated crypto journalist, has been passionate about Bitcoin since 2016 when he first learned about it. Through his extensive work with NewsBTC.com and Bitcoinist.com, Jake has become a trusted voice in the crypto community, guiding newcomers and seasoned enthusiasts alike towards a deeper understanding of this dynamic field. His mission is simple yet profound: to demystify Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies and make them accessible to everyone.With a professional career in the Bitcoin and crypto scene that began right after graduating with a degree in Information Systems in 2017, Jake has immersed himself in the industry. Jake joined the NewsBTC Group in late 2022. His educational background provides him with the technical prowess and analytical skills necessary to dissect complex topics and present them in an understandable format. Whether you are a casual reader curious about Bitcoin or an investor seeking to navigate the latest market trends, Jake’s insights offer valuable perspectives that bridge the gap between complex technology and everyday usage. Jake is not just a reporter on technological trends; he is a firm believer in the transformative potential of Bitcoin over traditional fiat currencies. To him, the current financial system is on the brink of chaos, propelled by unchecked government actions and flawed Keynesian economic policies. Drawing from the principles of the Austrian school of economics, Jake views Bitcoin not merely as a digital asset but as a crucial step towards rectifying a failing monetary system. His libertarian views reinforce his stance that just as the church was separated from the state, so too should money be freed from governmental control. For Jake, Bitcoin represents more than just an investment; it’s a peaceful revolution. He envisions a future where Bitcoin fosters a sustainable and responsible financial framework for generations to come. His advocacy is not about opposition…
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.0443+1.14%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10108-0.27%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017482+7.40%
Részesedés
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/08 15:32
Részesedés
Crucial Asia FX Outlook: Japanese Yen Plummets Amid Ishiba’s Shock Resignation and Fed Rate Cut Speculation

Crucial Asia FX Outlook: Japanese Yen Plummets Amid Ishiba’s Shock Resignation and Fed Rate Cut Speculation

BitcoinWorld Crucial Asia FX Outlook: Japanese Yen Plummets Amid Ishiba’s Shock Resignation and Fed Rate Cut Speculation In the dynamic world of global finance, events in traditional markets often send ripples across the cryptocurrency landscape. Today, we’re witnessing a fascinating divergence: a largely muted performance across Asia FX markets, even as global investors eagerly anticipate potential Fed rate cuts. Yet, one currency stands out with a dramatic plunge – the Japanese Yen, reeling from significant political upheaval. Understanding these shifts is crucial, as they can influence capital flows, investor sentiment, and ultimately, the broader economic environment that shapes the crypto market. Why is Asia FX Remaining Muted Despite Mounting Fed Rate Cut Bets? It’s an intriguing paradox. Typically, the prospect of the U.S. Federal Reserve cutting interest rates would send a jolt through global currency markets. Lower U.S. rates tend to weaken the dollar, making emerging market currencies, including those in Asia, more attractive to investors seeking higher yields. However, the current landscape tells a different story. Many Asian currencies are showing remarkable resilience, or perhaps, a surprising lack of significant movement. Several factors contribute to this muted reaction in Asia FX: Divergent Economic Cycles: While the U.S. economy shows signs of cooling, many Asian economies are grappling with their own domestic challenges, including slower growth in key markets like China, or managing inflation pressures. This divergence means local central banks are often focused on internal stability rather than solely reacting to Fed policy. Proactive Policy Measures: Some Asian central banks have already taken pre-emptive measures or communicated their policy stances clearly, which helps to anchor market expectations and reduce volatility. This proactive approach can absorb some of the shock from external factors. Stronger Fundamentals: Certain Asian economies have built stronger external balances, including robust foreign exchange reserves and manageable current account deficits. These buffers provide a degree of insulation against global capital flight, contributing to the stability of their currencies. Cautious Investor Sentiment: Despite the talk of Fed rate cuts, there’s still underlying global uncertainty. Geopolitical tensions, persistent inflation concerns in various regions, and the lingering effects of supply chain disruptions mean investors are not rushing to pile into riskier assets, even if the yield differential narrows. This cautious stability suggests that while the Fed’s actions are important, local economic conditions and policy responses are playing an equally significant role in shaping the current trajectory of Asia FX. The Dramatic Plunge of the Japanese Yen: A Deep Dive into Political Turmoil In stark contrast to its regional counterparts, the Japanese Yen has experienced a significant and immediate depreciation. The primary catalyst for this sudden slide was the unexpected news of Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba’s resignation. Political uncertainty is a potent force in financial markets, and Japan’s currency has proven particularly sensitive to it. Here’s why the Ishiba resignation had such an immediate and profound impact: Loss of Political Stability: A change in leadership, especially an unexpected one, creates a vacuum of power and raises questions about future policy direction. Investors prefer stability, and its sudden absence can trigger a sell-off in assets tied to that nation. Uncertainty Over Economic Policy: Ishiba’s administration had a particular stance on economic reforms, fiscal spending, and the Bank of Japan’s monetary policy. His departure introduces uncertainty regarding whether the next leader will maintain, alter, or reverse these policies. This is particularly critical for Japan, which has long grappled with deflation and sluggish growth. Monetary Policy Implications: The Bank of Japan (BOJ) has been an outlier among major central banks, maintaining ultra-loose monetary policy for years. There’s ongoing speculation about when and how they might normalize policy. A new political leader could influence the BOJ’s autonomy or exert pressure, leading to further uncertainty about the future path of interest rates, which directly impacts the Japanese Yen. Market Sentiment: In times of political flux, market participants often seek safe-haven assets. However, if the political instability is within a major economy like Japan, it can undermine confidence in its own currency, leading to capital outflows and a weaker Yen. This event underscores how intertwined politics and economics are, and how quickly political shifts can translate into tangible market movements, especially in the sensitive Forex market. Unpacking the Influence of Expected Fed Rate Cuts on the Global Forex Market While Asia FX has shown muted reactions, the broader implications of anticipated Fed rate cuts cannot be overstated for the global Forex market. The Federal Reserve’s monetary policy decisions are the gravitational center for global capital flows, and any shift reverberates worldwide. How do expected Fed rate cuts typically influence the Forex market? Dollar Weakness: Lower U.S. interest rates make dollar-denominated assets less attractive compared to those in other countries where rates might be higher or stable. This encourages investors to sell dollars and buy other currencies, leading to dollar depreciation. Capital Reallocation: As the yield differential narrows between U.S. assets and those in other regions, capital tends to flow out of the U.S. and into markets offering better returns. This often benefits emerging markets, including parts of Asia, despite their current muted response. Reduced Borrowing Costs: A weaker dollar and lower global interest rates can ease the burden for countries and corporations that have borrowed in U.S. dollars. This can free up capital for investment and growth, potentially boosting local currencies. Commodity Price Impact: A weaker dollar often leads to higher commodity prices (as most are priced in USD), which can benefit commodity-exporting nations and their currencies. Conversely, it can pose challenges for commodity importers. The current scenario, with Asia FX largely stable, suggests that while the pull of Fed policy is strong, local conditions are creating a counter-balance. However, a series of actual rate cuts could eventually break this equilibrium, leading to more pronounced movements in Asian currencies. Navigating the Volatile Forex Market: What Traders Need to Know The confluence of a muted Asia FX, a plummeting Japanese Yen due to the Ishiba resignation, and the looming prospect of Fed rate cuts creates a complex environment for traders and investors. Understanding these dynamics is key to making informed decisions. Here are some actionable insights for navigating this intricate Forex market: Monitor Political Developments Closely: The Ishiba resignation is a stark reminder that political stability is a significant driver of currency movements. Keep a close watch on Japan’s political landscape, including potential successors and their policy leanings. Similar political risks in other Asian nations could trigger similar reactions. Differentiate Asian Economies: Do not treat Asia FX as a monolithic bloc. Each country has its own economic fundamentals, central bank policies, and political risks. While some currencies may remain stable, others could become highly volatile. Research specific economies rather than generalizing. Anticipate Fed Communication: The language used by Federal Reserve officials will be crucial. Pay attention to their outlook on inflation, employment, and economic growth, as this will signal the pace and extent of future Fed rate cuts. Any hawkish or dovish surprises could significantly impact the dollar and, by extension, other currencies. Consider Hedging Strategies: For those with exposure to the Japanese Yen or other potentially volatile Asian currencies, consider hedging strategies to mitigate risk. Options, forwards, or currency ETFs can help protect against adverse movements. Focus on Intermarket Analysis: The interplay between bond yields, equity markets, commodity prices, and currency movements is critical. A holistic view helps identify underlying trends and potential turning points in the Forex market. This period demands vigilance and a nuanced understanding of global economic and political forces. The Political Quake: Implications of the Ishiba Resignation Beyond the Yen The departure of PM Ishiba isn’t just a blip on the radar for the Japanese Yen; it has broader implications that extend beyond immediate currency movements. Political stability is a cornerstone of investor confidence, and its disruption in a major economy like Japan sends signals throughout the global financial system. Consider these wider implications: Investor Confidence in Japan: Prolonged political uncertainty can deter foreign direct investment (FDI) and portfolio investment into Japan. This can impact the long-term growth prospects of the economy and the attractiveness of Japanese assets. Regional Geopolitics: Japan plays a crucial role in Asian geopolitics and trade relations. A change in leadership could lead to shifts in foreign policy, potentially impacting regional alliances and trade agreements. This could introduce new layers of uncertainty for neighboring economies and their currencies. Economic Reforms: Japan has been on a path of gradual economic reforms, including efforts to combat deflation and boost productivity. A new leader might prioritize different reforms or approach existing ones with a different strategy, which could either accelerate or delay Japan’s economic revitalization. Impact on Safe-Haven Status: Historically, the Japanese Yen has sometimes been considered a safe-haven currency during global crises. However, internal political instability can erode this perception, potentially making investors look for alternative safe havens, altering global capital flows. The Ishiba resignation serves as a potent reminder that political events, even domestic ones, can have significant and far-reaching consequences across the global financial landscape, affecting everything from currency valuations to long-term investment strategies within the Forex market. In conclusion, the global currency market is a complex tapestry woven from economic data, central bank policies, and geopolitical events. While Asia FX largely holds steady, the Japanese Yen‘s dramatic fall after the Ishiba resignation highlights the profound impact of political shifts. Meanwhile, the anticipation of Fed rate cuts continues to shape expectations across the entire Forex market. Investors must remain agile, discerning the unique drivers behind each currency’s movement, and understand that in today’s interconnected world, an event in Tokyo or Washington can send ripples across every financial asset, including cryptocurrencies. To learn more about the latest Forex market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping global currencies and their impact on liquidity. This post Crucial Asia FX Outlook: Japanese Yen Plummets Amid Ishiba’s Shock Resignation and Fed Rate Cut Speculation first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
Threshold
T$0.01626+1.11%
Union
U$0.01004-9.46%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00195193-1.31%
Részesedés
Coinstats2025/09/08 15:30
Részesedés
Metaplanet, El Salvador Boost Bitcoin Holdings, Saylor Teases New Purchase

Metaplanet, El Salvador Boost Bitcoin Holdings, Saylor Teases New Purchase

The post Metaplanet, El Salvador Boost Bitcoin Holdings, Saylor Teases New Purchase appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Japanese investment company Metaplanet and crypto-friendly country El Salvador bought more Bitcoin on Monday as the Bitcoin Fear & Greed Index returned to “neutral” after several days in “fear.”   Metaplanet said in a fresh disclosure on Monday that it had purchased an additional 136 Bitcoin (BTC), increasing its total stash to 20,136, worth over $2.2 billion at current prices. In June, CEO Simon Gerovich said the company’s long-term goal was to acquire 210,000 Bitcoin total by 2027, which would make it the second-largest holder of Bitcoin among public companies, behind Strategy, according to Bitbo. Metaplanet is currently the sixth-largest and top Japanese Bitcoin treasury out of the 186 being tracked. It paid roughly 16,554,535 Japanese yen ($111,830) per coin. Source: Metaplanet Stock price down Metaplanet first announced a Bitcoin buy on July 22, 2024, and its shares jumped by 19% to $1.10. However, subsequent buys haven’t yielded the same results. In the last trading session, Metaplanet’s shares were down nearly 3% to $4.65. The stock price is still up 92.45% year to date. Metaplanet also flagged plans to raise another $880 million through a public share offering in overseas markets on Aug. 27 after its stock decline put pressure on its capital-raising “flywheel” under stress. El Salvador buys more Bitcoin as anniversary present Meanwhile, El Salvador President Nayib Bukele said on Monday that the country had bought another 21 Bitcoin as part of Bitcoin Day, adding to its total stash of 6,313, as disclosed by its Bitcoin Office. The country’s Bitcoin office is celebrating “Bitcoin Day,” the anniversary of the law making Bitcoin legal tender, which took effect in September 2021. The International Monetary Fund published a report in July alleging that El Salvador hadn’t purchased any new Bitcoin since signing the $1.4 billion loan agreement in December 2024, which…
Threshold
T$0.01626+1.11%
Bitcoin
BTC$111,298.62+0.41%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10108-0.27%
Részesedés
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/08 15:29
Részesedés
XRP Cloud Mining: Profits Soar – A Wealth Formula Even the Average Person Can Copy!

XRP Cloud Mining: Profits Soar – A Wealth Formula Even the Average Person Can Copy!

Over the past month, many have witnessed the unexpected rise in wealth among their friends—not from cryptocurrency trading or traditional financial management, but from the nearly barrier-free “cloud mining” model. Unlike the high investment in mining equipment, electricity costs, and technical barriers to entry, XRP cloud mining is quietly becoming a gateway to wealth for
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.009179-9.02%
XRP
XRP$2.9476+2.78%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.08549+4.70%
Részesedés
Coinstats2025/09/08 15:24
Részesedés
Bitcoin treasury purchase size collapses 86%, data shows

Bitcoin treasury purchase size collapses 86%, data shows

The post Bitcoin treasury purchase size collapses 86%, data shows appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Total BTC treasury holdings have hit a record high of 840,000 BTC. However, the average purchase size has collapsed by a staggering 86 percent. This waning demand was the key driver of the Q2 Bitcoin rally. They were the heroes of the last great rally, the talk of the town at the recent BTC Asia conference, their voracious appetite for Bitcoin single-handedly driving the market to new heights. But a shadow has fallen over the world of the corporate Bitcoin treasury. A new report reveals a worrying trend beneath the surface: while their total holdings are larger than ever, their conviction, measured by the size of their buys, has collapsed. The great contradiction: more players, smaller bets The on-chain data, laid bare in a new report from CryptoQuant, tells a tale of two conflicting truths. On one hand, the aggregate Bitcoin treasury holdings have surged to a record 840,000 BTC, a war chest led by the titan Strategy, which holds 637,000 BTC. Transaction activity also remains near record levels, with 46 deals in August alone. But on the other hand, the average size of these purchases has fallen off a cliff. Strategy bought just 1,200 BTC per transaction in August, while other firms averaged a mere 343 BTC. Both of these figures are down a staggering 86 percent from their peaks in early 2025. In total, Strategy acquired only 3,700 BTC in August, a whisper compared to the 134,000 BTC it bought at its peak last year. This is not the behavior of a market brimming with confidence; it is the sign of smaller, more hesitant buys, a clear signal of liquidity constraints or waning conviction. The ghost of rallies past This dramatic slowdown is a major concern for investors because it was the relentless engine of treasury accumulation that…
NEAR
NEAR$2.61+5.96%
Bitcoin
BTC$111,298.62+0.41%
Alttown
TOWN$0.005577-12.33%
Részesedés
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/08 15:21
Részesedés
Ethereum Revenue Falls 44% in August Despite Record ETH Prices

Ethereum Revenue Falls 44% in August Despite Record ETH Prices

Ethereum’s on-chain revenue dropped sharply in August, even as the price of ETH surged to new all-time highs.
Ethereum
ETH$4,286.92--%
Részesedés
Coinstats2025/09/08 15:20
Részesedés
BullZilla Presale Joins World Liberty Financial and Brett

BullZilla Presale Joins World Liberty Financial and Brett

The post BullZilla Presale Joins World Liberty Financial and Brett appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News BullZilla, World Liberty Financial, and Brett headline the top 100x crypto presales in 2025 with explosive ROI potential. Crypto markets thrive on turning underdogs into giants. Each new wave of presales has the power to transform small investments into massive returns. In 2025, three projects stand out among the top 100x crypto presales in 2025: BullZilla ($BZIL), World Liberty Financial, and Brett. World Liberty Financial is building a reputation as a next-generation financial ecosystem. Brett continues to dominate meme coin headlines with its playful branding and community momentum. But the coin attracting the most attention right now is BullZilla, a token forged in Ethereum’s ecosystem with mechanics engineered for exponential ROI. BullZilla: Forged in Ethereum’s Blue Fire BullZilla is not simply a meme coin. It is a narrative-driven project designed with mechanisms that deliver value at every stage. BullZilla’s progressive model ensures that early believers gain the most dramatic advantages. Presale Status Stage: 2nd (Dead Wallets Don’t Lie) Phase: 1st Current Price: $0.00003241 Raised: Over $200k Token Holders: More than 700 ROI from Stage 1D to Listing ($0.0052): 16,164.76% ROI until Stage 2A for the Earliest Joiners: 25.86% The presale mechanics are straightforward but powerful. Every $100,000 raised or 48 hours elapsed increases the price, ensuring constant momentum. BullZilla Token Summary Token Name: BullZilla Symbol: $BZIL Chain: Ethereum (ERC-20) Presale Model: Progressive price increases tied to time and funding milestones Launch Price: $0.00527141 Total Supply: 159,999,999,910 $BZIL  50% (80 billion $BZIL) Presale Allocation: Forged in Ethereum’s Blue Fire By building on Ethereum, Bull Zilla leverages the strength of the world’s largest smart contract ecosystem. Ethereum ensures security, liquidity, and access to decentralized finance (DeFi) applications. This makes BullZilla not only a narrative-driven meme coin but also a project with infrastructure capable of sustaining long-term growth. Ethereum also powers…
Threshold
T$0.01626+1.11%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10108-0.27%
Torch of Liberty
LIBERTY$0.08064-4.64%
Részesedés
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/08 15:19
Részesedés
EU Weighs Sweeping Sanctions On Russian Crypto Exchanges

EU Weighs Sweeping Sanctions On Russian Crypto Exchanges

The post EU Weighs Sweeping Sanctions On Russian Crypto Exchanges appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Urgent: EU Weighs Sweeping Sanctions On Russian Crypto Exchanges Skip to content Home Crypto News Urgent: EU Weighs Sweeping Sanctions on Russian Crypto Exchanges Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/eu-sanctions-russian-crypto-exchanges/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017482+7.40%
Részesedés
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/08 15:18
Részesedés

Felkapott hírek

Több

The U.S. SEC Crypto Task Force will hold a roundtable on financial regulation and privacy on October 17.

Two wallets withdraw 20,000 ETH from Coinbase and stake it on EtherFi

Resolv: 340 million TVL + 50,000 users endorsement, a Delta neutral stablecoin protocol with a dual token model

US Congress asks Treasury to develop Bitcoin strategic reserve custody plan

Kalshi’s $875 million in August trading volume, recent funding signal rising competition with Polymarket