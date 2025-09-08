2025-09-09 Tuesday

Turkey Establishes Control Over Crypto Seizures

The post Turkey Establishes Control Over Crypto Seizures appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Turkey’s Ministry of Justice has put forward a new Draft Law on Compulsory Enforcement that seeks to incorporate digital currencies into the debt collection framework within the nation. This initiative, as reported by Mithat Yurdakul of Milliyet, looks to close legal loopholes that allowed debtors to avoid confiscation by converting their assets into cryptocurrencies. Continue Reading:Turkey Establishes Control Over Crypto Seizures Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/turkey-establishes-control-over-crypto-seizures
2025/09/08 15:53
XRP Flips USDT Again as Price Targets $3 Ahead October 18 ETF Approvals

XRP has reclaimed its spot again by now, as the third-largest cryptocurrency by market cap fueled by optimism around potential SEC approval of spot XRP ETFs in October. Analysts project that ETF approval could potentially drive XRP toward $3 in the short term and possibly $5+ by year-end. XRP, the native token of the Ripple [...]]]>
2025/09/08 15:52
Altcoin ETFs Face Another Roadblock as SEC Extends Review

U.S. regulators have chosen to extend their review of two proposed products tied to Hedera (HBAR) and Polkadot (DOT), keeping […] The post Altcoin ETFs Face Another Roadblock as SEC Extends Review appeared first on Coindoo.
2025/09/08 15:51
Solana treasury adoption gains momentum: 13 entities now hold 1.55% of SOL circulating supply

Corporate adoption of Solana is accelerating, with 13 publicly listed companies now holding nearly $1.8 billion in their Solana treasuries. The number of publicly listed companies adopting Solana (SOL) as part of their treasury strategy has grown to 13. The…
2025/09/08 15:49
El Salvador Buys 21 More Bitcoin After Gold Pivot

The post El Salvador Buys 21 More Bitcoin After Gold Pivot appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways El Salvador sparked debate last week after buying $50 million of gold The move enraged the Bitcoin community and undermined the country’s belief in the “digital gold” thesis Now, President Nayib Bukele announced that the country has bought 21 more BTC for Bitcoin Day. El Salvador just can’t stay out of the headlines. Last week, Crypto Twitter was buzzing about the country’s $50 million purchase of gold (and not in a good way). Now, just days after being at the wrath of Bitcoin maxis, El Salvador buys more Bitcoin. Just in case the Bitcoin community wasn’t sure, President Nayib Bukele reconfirmed the country’s commitment to digital gold. He has announced that El Salvador has bought another 21 BTC for “Bitcoin Day,.” This update has received immense traction and appreciation from the Bitcoin community on X. El Salvador Shocks Crypto Twitter with Gold Purchase For years, Bukele has delighted in his role as Bitcoin’s unofficial sovereign mascot. From posting about Bitcoin buys to declaring himself the “Dictator of El Salvador” in jest, he has consistently painted a picture of a future where Bitcoin underpins El Salvador’s economic destiny. That’s why last week’s announcement shocked the community, rather than hearing “El Salvador buys more Bitcoin.” El Salvador bought more gold. Not just a few bars, either. The postage stamp-sized Central American country sank a whopping $50 million into gold. The purchase marked the country’s first gold purchase in 35 years, increasing its holdings by almost a third. For a nation trying to diversify reserves and build credibility with traditional financial institutions like the IMF, gold made strategic sense. At the time of the purchase, gold was already enjoying a meteoric run. Spot prices had surged to an all-time high above $3,600 an ounce, propelled by jittery global markets, weakening fiat…
2025/09/08 15:46
Boerse Stuttgart Digital launches Seturion for the pan-European settlement of tokenized assets

Boerse Stuttgart Digital has introduced Seturion, an infrastructure for the pan-European settlement of tokenized assets.
2025/09/08 15:44
Japanese Yen Plummets Amid Ishiba’s Shock Resignation And Fed Rate Cut Speculation

The post Japanese Yen Plummets Amid Ishiba’s Shock Resignation And Fed Rate Cut Speculation appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crucial Asia FX Outlook: Japanese Yen Plummets Amid Ishiba’s Shock Resignation And Fed Rate Cut Speculation Skip to content Home Forex News Crucial Asia FX Outlook: Japanese Yen Plummets Amid Ishiba’s Shock Resignation and Fed Rate Cut Speculation Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/asia-fx-yen-plummets/
2025/09/08 15:42
Join now and get a $12 bonus! SNEYD Mining will put you on the road to wealth!

The post Join now and get a $12 bonus! SNEYD Mining will put you on the road to wealth! appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A quiet revolution is underway in the cryptocurrency mining industry. Traditional mining machines are being replaced by cloud computing, making institutional-level mining returns accessible to ordinary investors. While most Bitcoin investors remain concerned about market volatility, a group of savvy investors have discovered a new path to stable returns. Through the SNEYD Mining cloud mining platform, investors can achieve incredible returns without having to purchase mining machines or incur high electricity costs. Recent data shows that the platform’s top users are earning tens of thousands of dollars daily, a figure that is disrupting the entire digital currency investment landscape. Trend: Cloud Mining Becomes New Investment Darling The Bitcoin mining industry is undergoing fundamental change. Since 2023, with the rise in Bitcoin prices and the increasing difficulty of mining, the space for individual miners has been significantly squeezed. With mining equipment costing tens of thousands of dollars per month, electricity bills of thousands of dollars per month, high technical requirements, and cumbersome equipment maintenance, the traditional mining model is no longer suitable for the average investor. SNEYD Mining cloud mining service was developed to address these pain points. The platform allows investors to participate in mining by purchasing hashrate contracts, completely eliminating the hardware investment and technical burden. Users simply choose an investment plan that suits them and receive immediate and stable returns. Market analyst James Watson said, “Cloud mining represents the future of digital currency mining. It lowers the barrier to entry, allowing more people to benefit from the cryptocurrency ecosystem without requiring technical expertise.” Main Advantages of the Platform Zero hardware costs: No need to buy mining rigs or pay electricity bills—join with just one click. Powered by green energy: Over 70 global farms run on renewable sources (solar, wind, hydro). Multi-cryptocurrency support: Mine and earn returns in 9…
2025/09/08 15:39
Why did Kinto Token Price Crash 85% in 24 Hours?

The post Why did Kinto Token Price Crash 85% in 24 Hours? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Kinto (K) token is trending in the crypto space but for the wrong reasons, leading to an 85% price crash in just 24 hours. Kinto is an Ethereum Layer-2 project and has hit investors with massive news, leading to the downfall and criticism on social media platforms. Kinto Announced Shut Down, Token Price Crash The Kinto holders have been hit with a massive shock today, as the project announced the shutdown of its operation in an X post, effective from September 30. Notably, the project faced a major exploit in July, where hackers drained 577 ETH, equivalent to $1.6M from its liquidity pool, pushing the Kinto token price to an all-time low. Source: X, KintoXYZ Although they raised $1M debt financing to restart operations and even issued a new KINTO token, the debt didn’t stop them from filing. Even the crypto market conditions weren’t entirely favorable, with major corrections in Jobless Claims Data and others, restricting price recovery. Now, after nearly two months and despite attempts to recover the stolen funds, the project has decided to shut down, resulting in its 85% crash today. In the X post, they revealed that despite attempts, they failed to raise new funding, resulting in wind-down and unpaid salaries of the employees since the exploit itself. We’re sorry. We fought to the end—relaunching, raising, working without pay—but it wasn’t enough. We’ll shut down responsibly, return what we can today, and keep fighting for recoveries tomorrow. Kinto Token Price Performance Today The Kinto token price chart clearly reveals the impact of the exploit and today’s decision, as it faced an 85% decline, nearing its all-time low mark. Within minutes of the shutdown announcement, the price plummeted, losing 85% in 24 hours, 92% over the month, and is currently trading at $0.4019 with $790.19k in…
2025/09/08 15:38
El Salvador Purchases 21 Bitcoin Despite IMF Loan Agreement Restrictions

TLDR El Salvador celebrated the fourth anniversary of its Bitcoin legal tender law by purchasing 21 more Bitcoin The country now holds 6,313 Bitcoin worth over $700 million in its national reserve El Salvador repealed its Bitcoin legal tender requirement and agreed to stop buying Bitcoin as part of a $1.4 billion IMF loan deal [...] The post El Salvador Purchases 21 Bitcoin Despite IMF Loan Agreement Restrictions appeared first on CoinCentral.
2025/09/08 15:37
The U.S. SEC Crypto Task Force will hold a roundtable on financial regulation and privacy on October 17.

Two wallets withdraw 20,000 ETH from Coinbase and stake it on EtherFi

Resolv: 340 million TVL + 50,000 users endorsement, a Delta neutral stablecoin protocol with a dual token model

US Congress asks Treasury to develop Bitcoin strategic reserve custody plan

Kalshi’s $875 million in August trading volume, recent funding signal rising competition with Polymarket