Is Metaplanet Stock Correction Buy-The-Dip Opportunity Amid Fresh Bitcoin Purchase?

Is Metaplanet Stock Correction Buy-The-Dip Opportunity Amid Fresh Bitcoin Purchase?

Metaplanet stock price falls under 700 JPY amid strong selling pressure despite purchasing an additional 136 BTC for $15.2 million. The post Is Metaplanet Stock Correction Buy-The-Dip Opportunity Amid Fresh Bitcoin Purchase? appeared first on Coinspeaker.
BTC$111,298.62+0.41%
Coinspeaker2025/09/08 16:08
US SEC Delays Canary HBAR and Grayscale Polkadot ETF, Here’s Why

US SEC Delays Canary HBAR and Grayscale Polkadot ETF, Here's Why

The post US SEC Delays Canary HBAR and Grayscale Polkadot ETF, Here’s Why appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has delayed the approval of two more altcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs), according to the official filings. This time, the decision on Canary HBAR and Grayscale Polkadot (DOT) was extended by the regulator, raising speculation in the broader crypto community. US SEC Extends Timeline to Approve Canary HBAR ETF The SEC designated a longer waiting period for the Canary spot HBAR ETF and the Grayscale Polkadot ETF, according to the latest filing. Bloomberg analysts maintained 90% odds of approval of the ETF by the government agency. Nasdaq filed to list and trade the Hedera ETF tracking spot HBAR price on February 21, with an amendment replacing the original application filed on March 4. Weeks later, the spot HBAR ETF was published on March 13, starting the 180-day period for the SEC to deny or approve the ETF. The SEC has already delayed the Canary spot HBAR ETF’s approval in April and June, seeking further comments on whether to list and trade shares under Nasdaq’s commodity-based trust shares rule. The commission is extending the time period for approving or disapproving the proposed rule change for an additional 60 days. This makes November 8 the final date for the SEC to approve or deny the ETF. HBAR price jumped 1% in the last 24 hours, with the price currently trading at $0.2206. The 24-hour low and high are $0.2174 and $0.2222, respectively. SEC’s Decision on Grayscale Polkadot ETF The SEC also extended the timeline for approving the Grayscale Polkadot ETF to November 8. The commission has delayed the ETF two times in April and June, similar to HBAR ETFs. The agency finds it appropriate to designate a longer period to approve or deny under the Nasdaq proposed rule change. It needs sufficient time to consider approval of…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/08 16:08
Bitcoin Staking and Institutional Custody Event Report

Bitcoin Staking and Institutional Custody Event Report

The post Bitcoin Staking and Institutional Custody Event Report appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. This content is provided by a sponsor. PRESS RELEASE. DeFimans Co., Ltd. (Headquarters: Minato-ku, Tokyo; Co-founders: Mitsushi Ono and Taishi Sato; hereinafter referred to as “DeFimans”) co-hosted the event “ Bitcoin Staking & Institutional Custody” on Tuesday, August 26, 2025, together with Next Finance Tech(Headquarters: Minato-ku, Tokyo; Co-CEOs: Soichiro Tokuriki and Shinya Tsuchida). Event Overview […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/bitcoin-staking-and-institutional-custody-event-report/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/08 16:05
Utah Enacts Law To Regulate Use Of AI For Mental Health Providing Deftness And Is Less Onerous Than Other Similar Laws

Utah Enacts Law To Regulate Use Of AI For Mental Health Providing Deftness And Is Less Onerous Than Other Similar Laws

The post Utah Enacts Law To Regulate Use Of AI For Mental Health Providing Deftness And Is Less Onerous Than Other Similar Laws appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Utah enacts a law regarding AI for mental health, which is part of a state-by-state trend and has significant impacts for all AI makers. getty In today’s column, I examine a law enacted by Utah that seeks to regulate various aspects of the use of AI for mental health purposes. This is part of an overall trend regarding restricting and guiding how and when AI can be used as a therapeutic tool. I will compare the Utah law with other similar laws, such as ones recently passed by Illinois and Nevada. All told, the Utah law is somewhat more measured and offers deftness when it comes to balancing the prudent and proper use of AI versus inappropriate and imprudent use of AI for mental health guidance. Let’s talk about it. This analysis of AI breakthroughs is part of my ongoing Forbes column coverage on the latest in AI, including identifying and explaining various impactful AI complexities (see the link here). AI And Mental Health As a quick background, I’ve been extensively covering and analyzing a myriad of facets regarding the advent of modern-era AI that involves mental health aspects. The evolving advances and widespread adoption of generative AI have principally spurred this rising use of AI. For a quick summary of some of my posted columns on this evolving topic, see the link here, which briefly recaps about forty of the over one hundred column postings that I’ve made on the subject. There is little doubt that this is a rapidly developing field and that there are tremendous upsides to be had, but at the same time, regrettably, hidden risks and outright gotchas come into these endeavors too. I frequently speak up about these pressing matters, including in an appearance last year on an episode of CBS’s 60 Minutes, see…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/08 16:04
$8,600 a day—a new opportunity for SOL holders with OurCryptoMiner

$8,600 a day—a new opportunity for SOL holders with OurCryptoMiner

The post $8,600 a day—a new opportunity for SOL holders with OurCryptoMiner appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Solana (SOL) is poised for a potential new round of price appreciation, with Canadian firm SOL Strategies Inc. officially announcing its planned listing on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on September 9, 2025. This milestone promises greater market acceptance and liquidity for the SOL asset. At this critical juncture, OurCryptoMiner, a leading global cloud mining platform, has keenly recognized the enormous potential for SOL price appreciation and decisively launched a new mining contract, aiming to provide SOL holders with a clear and feasible investment strategy. By offering an innovative, more stable, and secure mining profit model, your SOL assets no longer passively await appreciation, but can instead actively generate their value. How to Double Your SOL Assets with OurCryptoMiner A safe and efficient investment method: No complex equipment or skills required. Simply register an account on the platform and receive a $12 bonus upon registration. Activate Cloud Mining Power with SOL: Easily activate cloud mining contracts with SOL, transforming your assets into powerful mining power. Full Control of Your Assets: OurCryptoMiner gives you complete control over your investment strategy. You can freely choose the type and duration of mining contracts based on market conditions and personal needs, giving you complete control over the growth of your assets. The following are popular contracts: ⦁ [New User Experience Contract]: Investment Amount: $100, Investment Period: 2 Days, Total Net Profit: $100 + $8. ⦁ [Bitmain Antminer KA3]: Investment Amount: $1,200, Investment Period: 12 Days, Total Net Profit: $1,200 + $190.08.  ⦁ [Bitmain Antminer L9]: Investment amount: $3,500, investment period: 25 days, total net profit: $3,500 + $1,216.25. ⦁ [Bitcoin Miner S21+ Hyd]: Investment amount: $7,900, investment period: 32 days, total net profit: $7,900 + $3,665.6. ⦁ [Bitmain Antminer S23 XP+ Hyd]: Investment amount: $10,000, investment period: 35 days, total net profit: $10,000 +…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/08 16:00
Community Pushback Emerges Against Stripe-Linked USDH Proposal

Community Pushback Emerges Against Stripe-Linked USDH Proposal

The post Community Pushback Emerges Against Stripe-Linked USDH Proposal appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Decentralized exchange and layer-1 chain Hyperliquid’s plan to launch a proprietary stablecoin, USDH, has turned into one of the most contentious governance battles of recent years in crypto. At stake is control of a dollar-pegged token that could replace the $5.5 billion of USDC, which currently represents 95% of the platform’s stablecoin supply, and generate hundreds of millions in revenue from yields on U.S. Treasuries. The validator vote on Sept. 14 will decide who issues USDH. The contest has attracted heavyweight bidders, including Paxos, Frax as well as a coalition involving Agora and MoonPay, but the fiercest debate is over a proposal tied to Stripe’s Bridge platform. Some members of the community are warning that handing control of the exchange’s monetary layer to Stripe, which is building its own blockchain called Tempo and already controls wallet infrastructure through its Privy acquisition, would amount to ceding economic sovereignty to a competitor. Proposal: Agora stablecoin infrastructure to power USDH with a coalition of best-in-class providers. IntroductionIf Hyperliquid relinquishes their canonical stablecoin to Stripe, a vertically integrated issuer with clear conflicts, what are we all even doing? Summary-… — Nick van Eck (@Nick_van_Eck) September 7, 2025 “If Hyperliquid relinquishes their canonical stablecoin to Stripe, a vertically integrated issuer with clear conflicts, what are we even doing?” Nick van Eck, CEO and co-founder of Agora, which has a proposal in front of voters, wrote. In announcing its participation in the Agora coalition, MoonPay President Keith Grossman stressed that his payment processor holds more licenses and verified users than Stripe or Bridge, saying “USDH deserves scale, credibility and alignment – not BS capture.” Crowded field Paxos has pitched 95% of reserve earnings into HYPE token buybacks, leaning on its decade-long track record as a regulated issuer. Frax offered a “community-first” model, passing through 100% of…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/08 15:59
Is Cardano Price At A Turning Point? Analysts Project Long-Term Targets

Is Cardano Price At A Turning Point? Analysts Project Long-Term Targets

The post Is Cardano Price At A Turning Point? Analysts Project Long-Term Targets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cardano has spent years consolidating in a wide range. During this period, the token consistently formed higher lows, a pattern that traders said reflected underlying strength. Now, in light of recent gains, the coin is looking at ambitious cycle targets according to analysts, Cardano (ADA) traded near $0.84 at press time. The token rose 2.31% in a day and 2.56% in a week. Monthly gains stood at 4.84% and analysts said long-term projections still pointed toward ambitious cycle targets between $9 and $12 over the coming years. Cardano Price Showed Structural Resilience A trader who goes by @GunsRoses1987 stated that the ADA chart did not resemble a speculative pump. Instead, he described the structure as preparation for a longer-term move higher. He added that while profit-taking usually occurred during rallies, the larger technical setup looked constructive. Market technicians often compare such setups to spring coils. Pressure built slowly before one decisive move released it. That interpretation placed Cardano at a potential turning point if buyers sustained pressure across higher time frames. Source: X Analysts Set Cycle Targets For ADA Price If the breakout unfolded, analysts identified multi-year targets for the ADA price. They outlined levels between $9 and $12, depending on broader market conditions. Those projections assumed steady adoption of blockchain applications and expanding market capitalization across digital assets. Some analysts also linked expectations to Cardano’s potential market share. They suggested the token could capture more than 5 percent of the total crypto market. If total capitalization reached several Trillion Dollars over the next decade, such a share could support valuations far above the current range. These targets were not expected to play out within months. Analysts described them as cycle objectives, meaning they could take years. Historically, digital assets moved in long multi-year phases of expansion and contraction. Traders…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/08 15:58
13 entities now hold 1.55% of SOL circulating supply

13 entities now hold 1.55% of SOL circulating supply

The post 13 entities now hold 1.55% of SOL circulating supply appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Corporate adoption of Solana is accelerating, with 13 publicly listed companies now holding nearly $1.8 billion in their Solana treasuries. Summary 13 companies now hold 8.9 million SOL, led by Upexi Inc. (2M SOL), DeFi Development Corp. (1.99M SOL), and Sol Strategies (370K SOL), which is also preparing a Nasdaq listing. The figure is expected to grow as DeFi Development Corp. targets $1B in SOL holdings, while Galaxy Digital, Jump Crypto, and Multicoin Capital aim to raise $1B for a joint Solana treasury, with other firms potentially joining. The number of publicly listed companies adopting Solana (SOL) as part of their treasury strategy has grown to 13. The largest holders are led by Upexi Inc., with 2,000,518 SOL, followed closely by DeFi Development Corp., which recently added 196,141 SOL to bring their total to 1,988,170 SOL. Sol Strategies ranks third with 370,420 SOL and is also set to become the first company among Solana treasury adopters to list on Nasdaq. Together, the thirteen companies now control 8.90 million SOL, representing 1.55% of the total circulating supply — which amounts to approximately $1.80 billion at the current market value. Of these reserves, around 585,059 SOL (worth about $104.1 million) are staked through the Combined Staking Reserve, generating an average yield of 6.86%. While this staking reserve represents only 0.102% of Solana’s total supply, it signals that a portion of treasury allocations is actively being used to earn yield, rather than sitting idle. The rise of Solana treasury strategy The momentum behind Solana treasury strategy is accelerating, with corporate holdings expected to expand significantly in the coming months. DeFi Development Corp., currently the second-largest holder, has pledged to scale its reserves toward the $1 billion milestone. Additionally, Galaxy Digital, Jump Crypto, and Multicoin Capital are working with Cantor Fitzgerald to raise up…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/08 15:57
A whale continues to buy HYPE and has invested $10.56 million

A whale continues to buy HYPE and has invested $10.56 million

PANews reported on September 8 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a whale has recently continued to buy HYPE tokens, and has deposited a total of US$10.56 million in USDC, purchasing 217,689 HYPE tokens at a price of US$48.5.
PANews2025/09/08 15:56
Tether CEO Denies Bitcoin Sales Rumors, Confirms Continued BTC and Gold Investment

Tether CEO Denies Bitcoin Sales Rumors, Confirms Continued BTC and Gold Investment

TLDR Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino denied rumors that the company sold Bitcoin to buy gold The confusion arose from misinterpreted data showing a drop in BTC holdings from Q1 to Q2 2025 Tether actually transferred 19,800 BTC to separate initiative Twenty One Capital (XXI), not sold them After accounting for transfers, Tether increased its net [...] The post Tether CEO Denies Bitcoin Sales Rumors, Confirms Continued BTC and Gold Investment appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/08 15:54
