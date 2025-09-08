Utah Enacts Law To Regulate Use Of AI For Mental Health Providing Deftness And Is Less Onerous Than Other Similar Laws

The post Utah Enacts Law To Regulate Use Of AI For Mental Health Providing Deftness And Is Less Onerous Than Other Similar Laws appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Utah enacts a law regarding AI for mental health, which is part of a state-by-state trend and has significant impacts for all AI makers. getty In today’s column, I examine a law enacted by Utah that seeks to regulate various aspects of the use of AI for mental health purposes. This is part of an overall trend regarding restricting and guiding how and when AI can be used as a therapeutic tool. I will compare the Utah law with other similar laws, such as ones recently passed by Illinois and Nevada. All told, the Utah law is somewhat more measured and offers deftness when it comes to balancing the prudent and proper use of AI versus inappropriate and imprudent use of AI for mental health guidance. Let’s talk about it. This analysis of AI breakthroughs is part of my ongoing Forbes column coverage on the latest in AI, including identifying and explaining various impactful AI complexities (see the link here). AI And Mental Health As a quick background, I’ve been extensively covering and analyzing a myriad of facets regarding the advent of modern-era AI that involves mental health aspects. The evolving advances and widespread adoption of generative AI have principally spurred this rising use of AI. For a quick summary of some of my posted columns on this evolving topic, see the link here, which briefly recaps about forty of the over one hundred column postings that I’ve made on the subject. There is little doubt that this is a rapidly developing field and that there are tremendous upsides to be had, but at the same time, regrettably, hidden risks and outright gotchas come into these endeavors too. I frequently speak up about these pressing matters, including in an appearance last year on an episode of CBS’s 60 Minutes, see…