2025-09-09 Tuesday

Kriptovaluta-hírek

Kriptovaluta-hírek
Blockcast 75 | Licensed to Shill VI: Decentralization Dilemma – Why Security is Key to Crypto's Future

The panel discuss the blockchain trilemma, stablecoins, decentralization, and the future of digital currencies in the global economy.
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.15108+11.18%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002715-3.03%
Blockhead2025/09/08 16:14
Nemo Protocol Hacked for $2.4M, Funds Already Bridged to Ethereum

Bitcoin whales have sold over $12.75 billion in BTC in the past month, raising fears of further price pressure in the coming weeks. The post Nemo Protocol Hacked for $2.4M, Funds Already Bridged to Ethereum appeared first on Coinspeaker.
Bitcoin
BTC$111,271.13+0.39%
Coinspeaker2025/09/08 16:14
Trump Family Amasses $1.3B in Crypto, Turns to Tokenized Real Estate

The post Trump Family Amasses $1.3B in Crypto, Turns to Tokenized Real Estate appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. AltcoinsBlockchain The Trump family has quietly become one of the most prominent names in digital assets, with Bloomberg data showing more than a billion dollars in fresh crypto wealth added to their fortune. What began with token launches and mining ventures is now evolving into plans for blockchain-based real estate, a sector the family has long dominated in the physical world. From Politics to Protocols In the past year, the family’s influence has expanded beyond skyscrapers and resorts. Their crypto brand, World Liberty Financial (WLFI), burst onto the scene with a massive market capitalization at launch. Bloomberg estimates the debut instantly created hundreds of millions in paper wealth for Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump, and Barron Trump. Almost in parallel, Eric Trump took on a major role in American Bitcoin Corp. (ABTC), a mining company that went public after merging with Gryphon Digital Mining. At its peak, Eric’s stake approached a billion dollars in value, making him one of the most prominent individual figures in the Bitcoin mining industry. Next Step: Real Estate on the Blockchain Insiders now point to a new ambition — tokenizing real estate. Discussions with Soul Ventures suggest the Trumps are exploring ways to transform physical assets into blockchain-traded tokens, allowing investors to buy and sell fractions of properties. For a family whose brand has always revolved around real estate, this pivot could bring their core business directly into the digital finance era. Building Out WLFI and ABTC While those plans develop, WLFI continues to scale. Backed by a $1.5 billion funding plan through Nasdaq-listed ALT5 Sigma, the project is positioning itself as a heavyweight in digital asset management. Its token is listed on major exchanges, though the family’s own large allocation is currently restricted, preventing immediate liquidation. American Bitcoin, meanwhile, has focused on infrastructure. With…
RealLink
REAL$0.06076+0.56%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.582+1.45%
WLFI
WLFI$0.2073-9.51%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/08 16:13
From Rug Dreams To Moon Beams: MoonBull Nails The Best Crypto Whitelist While Pepe And Ponke Lose Steam

What if the next viral meme coin turned out to be the bull charging straight into the spotlight? Crypto audiences have seen explosive rallies before, from frogs leaping into billions to tokens built on pure internet culture. The question echoing in every trader’s mind today is simple: which project holds the crown for the best crypto whitelist and the next moonshot opportunity? Pepe and Ponke are making noise across exchanges, yet MoonBull is stealing attention with something unique. The MoonBull Whitelist is live now, and its buzz is growing louder by the minute. The crypto crowd has learned to pay attention whenever opportunities with exclusivity appear. A project like MoonBull, with its unique staking rewards and secret token drops, adds an irresistible element of rarity. With the MoonBull Whitelist live now, this could be the gateway for traders hunting what they believe is their next 1000x chance. MoonBull ($MOBU): Whitelist Opportunity That Bulls Can’t Ignore MoonBull ($MOBU) is capturing attention across the crypto community as an Ethereum-based meme coin with a singular goal: to reward its earliest believers in ways that stand out from the crowd. Unlike many meme tokens that rely solely on hype, MoonBull has engineered a system of elite staking rewards, bonus allocations, and hidden roadmap hints, but only for those who join the whitelist. This is not just a ticket to participate, it is a front-row seat to one of the most exclusive meme coin launches of 2025. For many investors searching for the term best crypto whitelist, MoonBull has become the clear leader. What sets MoonBull apart is its blend of DeFi reliability and meme-driven culture. It combines Ethereum’s security with viral internet energy, creating a project that can both entertain and deliver value. The MoonBull Whitelist is live now and available on a first-come, first-served basis, with only a limited number of spots.  Those who secure a place lock in the lowest price and gain access to secret staking rewards that are not open to the public. Anyone can participate once trading begins, but whitelist members hold a golden advantage by knowing the launch date in advance and receiving hidden rewards others will never touch. In this way, MoonBull delivers the best crypto whitelist for anyone chasing the next viral surge. How To Secure A Whitelist Spot For MoonBull Joining the Moon Bull Whitelist is straightforward but competitive.  Interested traders submit their email through the secure whitelist form. Once registered, users receive a private notification with the exact launch time and date for Stage One before the public announcement. This advantage allows participants to position themselves at the very beginning instead of chasing after the surge. Whitelist members gain access to the lowest entry pricing, bonus token allocations, and secret staking rewards. Pepe: Latest Market Moves And Meme Energy Ponke has been gaining traction in the meme coin space, recently climbing to a market rank of #538 with a price of $0.09804. The token posted a 4.07% increase in the past 24 hours, lifting its market cap to $54.46 million. Trading activity has been lively, with daily volume hitting $5.34 million, up nearly 12% from the previous day. This uptick reflects renewed community interest and speculation that Ponke could capture more attention if the momentum continues. Much of Ponke’s strength comes from its loyal holder base and growing visibility across exchanges. With its fully diluted valuation also at $54.46 million, investors are keeping a close watch on whether Ponke can sustain its upward movement. While it may not carry the exclusivity associated with MoonBull, Ponke’s recent price gains show that smaller meme coins can still surprise the market with bursts of energy. Ponke: Riding Momentum In 2025 Bonk has secured its place as one of the larger meme coins in circulation, currently ranked #60 with a trading price of $0.00002027. Over the last 24 hours, the token has risen 1.78%, pushing its market capitalization to $1.64 billion. Daily trading volume reached $147.49 million, reflecting a 9.54% increase and signaling that Bonk continues to capture significant attention from traders across major exchanges. This price movement highlights how Bonk maintains momentum despite volatility in the broader meme coin sector. With a fully diluted valuation of $1.8 billion, Bonk has shown its ability to attract strong liquidity and sustained demand. Its community-driven growth and presence on Solana-based platforms have kept it at the center of meme coin discussions. While it lacks the exclusive features tied to MoonBull, Bonk’s steady rise in activity shows that established meme coins can remain strong players in the market, offering both traders and long-term holders plenty to track. Final Words Based on our research and market trends, MoonBull provides the most compelling opportunity through its live whitelist. Its combination of lowest entry pricing, staking rewards, and exclusive roadmap hints delivers unmatched value, making it the best crypto whitelist available right now. Pepe remains a reliable giant in the meme coin space, continuing to thrive on volume and cultural strength. Ponke brings a refreshing flavor to the market with its community-driven appeal and recent momentum. Together, these three projects highlight the ongoing excitement of meme coins, yet MoonBull’s whitelist stands out as the true charging bull for those ready to seize the moment. For More Information: moonbull  Telegram MoonBullX Frequently Asked Questions For The Best Crypto Whitelist What is the best crypto presale to invest in 2025? The best crypto whitelist option today is MoonBull, as it combines exclusive benefits like the lowest entry price, staking rewards, and bonus allocations, giving traders a unique advantage. Which meme coin to buy right now? MoonBull, Pepe, and Ponke are all strong considerations. MoonBull offers whitelist exclusivity, Pepe delivers community-driven strength, and Ponke provides fresh momentum. How to pick a good meme coin? A good meme coin has strong community backing, transparent tokenomics, and unique features that set it apart. MoonBull’s whitelist benefits make it a standout example. Which meme coin will explode in 2025? MoonBull is positioned as a strong contender due to its structured rewards and exclusive access. Pepe and Ponke also show potential through trading activity and community strength. Do meme coins have a future? Yes, meme coins continue to attract large communities and speculative interest. Their viral nature and cultural impact ensure they remain relevant in the crypto space. Glossary Of Key Terms Whitelist: A list granting exclusive access to early participants of a crypto project. Staking Rewards: Incentives given to holders who lock their tokens in a project’s protocol. Token Allocation: The distribution of tokens to investors, team members, or the community. Ethereum: A blockchain supporting smart contracts and decentralized applications. Meme Coin: A cryptocurrency inspired by internet jokes, memes, or culture. DeFi: Decentralized finance built on blockchain networks without traditional intermediaries. From Rug Dreams To Moon Beams: MoonBull Nails The Best Crypto Whitelist While Pepe And Ponke Lose Steam
Threshold
T$0.01625+1.05%
Bonk
BONK$0.00002284+8.91%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$51.08+7.01%
Coinstats2025/09/08 16:12
Seize the blockchain wealth wave and earn $8,980 a day, allowing you to easily experience the advantages of cloud mining

In today’s rapidly developing digital economy, Bitcoin has long since transcended mere nascent digital currency and has become a crucial component of global asset allocation. Since its launch in 2009, Bitcoin’s decentralized nature, limited supply, and inflation resistance have garnered the attention of individual investors, institutional funds, and even governments worldwide. Investing in Bitcoin is not just about following a trend; it’s also about foresight and strategizing about the future economic landscape. Bitcoin’s future potential With the continued maturity of blockchain technology, the improvement of the global financial ecosystem, and the gradual standardization of digital asset regulations in various countries, Bitcoin’s market potential continues to be unleashed. It is increasingly being viewed as “digital gold,” not only serving as a robust anti-inflation tool but also demonstrating unique value in payments and cross-border transactions. Seizing this window of opportunity for Bitcoin’s development means seizing the initiative for future wealth growth. Cloud Mining: A Low-Threshold Entry into the Digital Currency World Traditional mining has a very high barrier to entry—it requires purchasing expensive mining machines, paying hefty electricity bills, building a mining farm, and professional operation and maintenance. For most ordinary investors, the difficulty and cost are prohibitive. TALL Miner offers investors a low-barrier, flexible, and controllable entry point. TALL Miner: A secure and transparent cloud mining option TALL Miner is committed to creating a secure, transparent, and easy-to-use cloud computing platform for users, allowing ordinary investors to easily participate in digital currency mining. Core advantages: No hardware investment required: Participate in mining by renting cloud computing power, eliminating the need to build your own mining farm. Easy operation: Register for a platform account, select a contract plan, and start mining with one click. Transparent returns: The system distributes returns based on your invested computing power, with real-time monitoring and clear settlement. Zero-barrier bonus: Register and receive a $15 trial credit, making it easy for even beginners to get started. Flexible and efficient: Choose from a variety of contract plans, allowing investors to adjust their strategies at any time based on their budget and needs. TALL Miner has designed a variety of flexible contract packages: Why choose TALL Miner? Lower costs: Eliminate equipment, maintenance, and electricity costs. Safety and reliability: The platform provides multiple security mechanisms to ensure transparency of computing power and returns. Flexibility and diversity: Short-term trial contracts and long-term stable returns are available to meet the needs of different investors. Compliance assurance: Strict adherence to relevant regulations ensures the security of user assets. With Bitcoin’s continued strength and the rise of the digital economy, cloud mining offers investors an easier and more transparent way to increase their wealth. As a professional cloud mining platform, TALL Miner is becoming the preferred choice of more and more investors for its security, convenience, and flexibility. If you’re looking to seize this new wave of digital economic opportunities, TALL Miner is your ideal partner for entering the world of Bitcoin. To learn more, please visit the official TALL Miner website:http://tallive.com TALL miner APP download link: https://talldl.com/tallminer Disclaimer: This content is a sponsored post and is intended for informational purposes only. It was not written by 36crypto, does not reflect the views of 36crypto and is not a financial advice. Please do your research before engaging with the products.The post Seize the blockchain wealth wave and earn $8,980 a day, allowing you to easily experience the advantages of cloud mining appeared first on 36Crypto.
Harvest Finance
FARM$28.11+1.07%
RealLink
REAL$0.06076+0.56%
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01684+0.11%
Coinstats2025/09/08 16:11
Career Grand Slam On Carlos Alcaraz’s Mind After U.S. Open Triumph

The post Career Grand Slam On Carlos Alcaraz’s Mind After U.S. Open Triumph appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 07: Carlos Alcaraz of Spain poses with his trophy after defeating Jannik Sinner of Italy during their Men’s Singles Final match on Day Fifteen of the 2025 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 07, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images) Getty Images After lifting the U.S. Open trophy for the second time in his career on Sunday, Carlos Alcaraz has a new goal on his mind: completing a Career Grand Slam. In a battle of the world’s top two players, Alcaraz defeated Jannik Sinner 6-2, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 in the final in New York, clinching his overall sixth Grand Slam title. Alcaraz, 22, is just the third player in the Open Era to win multiple men’s singles titles at the U.S. Open before turning 23, after John McEnroe and Pete Sampras. But the Spaniard is hungry for more. His “first goal”, as he has said, is to win the Australian Open and complete the career Grand Slam – the term used to refer to the accomplishment of winning each of the four major championships during a player’s career. So far, Alcaraz has won two titles each at the U.S. Open, Wimbledon and the French Open. His best record at the Australian Open has been quarterfinal finishes in 2024 and 2025. “When I just go to the preseason to [see] what I want to improve, what I want to achieve, Australian Open is there,” Alcaraz said. “It’s the first or second tournament of the year, and it is always the main goal for me to complete a Career Grand Slam, Calendar Grand Slam. So it’s going to be great.” Only eight men’s players, including Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic and Andre Agassi, have completed…
Union
U$0.01004-9.46%
Manchester City Fan
CITY$1.0254+0.75%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.3051-6.10%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/08 16:10
Exciting News: SolPlex Game Launch on Epic Games Marks a New Era for Web3 Gaming

BitcoinWorld Exciting News: SolPlex Game Launch on Epic Games Marks a New Era for Web3 Gaming The gaming world is buzzing! Stratis (STRAX) announced a groundbreaking event: the SolPlex game launch is set for Epic Games on September 11th at 4:30 a.m. UTC. This isn’t just another game. It marks a significant stride in integrating blockchain technology with mainstream gaming, promising a fresh experience for players. What Makes the SolPlex Game Launch a Game-Changer? The upcoming SolPlex game launch blends immersive gameplay with blockchain innovation. This integration offers compelling advantages: True Ownership: Players gain genuine ownership of in-game assets. New Economic Models: The game introduces novel ways to earn and interact. Stratis positions SolPlex as a pioneer, bridging traditional gaming and the decentralized future. How Does This Integration Benefit Gamers? For gamers, benefits go beyond asset ownership. The Epic Games partnership means SolPlex reaches a massive audience. This introduces millions to Web3 gaming, crucial for broader blockchain adoption. This collaboration validates blockchain-powered games. It signals to developers that Web3 gaming is a viable frontier. Epic Games’ high standards ensure SolPlex delivers a polished experience, setting a benchmark. Navigating Challenges for the SolPlex Game Launch While excitement for the SolPlex game launch is high, challenges exist. Seamlessly integrating blockchain requires careful design. New Web3 players might find concepts like wallets daunting. To succeed, SolPlex must prioritize user experience. Simplifying onboarding and clear explanations of blockchain features are paramount. Stable, lag-free gameplay is essential. Education helps players understand digital asset ownership. The Future: Post-SolPlex Game Launch Impact The success of the SolPlex game launch could have far-reaching implications. It may inspire new game development, where blockchain enhances player experience. We might see more cross-platform asset interoperability. This moment could move Web3 gaming from niche to mainstream. It shows decentralized tech’s power beyond finance. SolPlex’s journey will be closely watched by crypto enthusiasts and traditional gamers. Stratis’ bold step with SolPlex on Epic Games is a clear signal: gaming’s future is evolving, with blockchain playing a significant role. In conclusion, the impending SolPlex game launch on Epic Games is pivotal for Stratis and blockchain gaming. By bringing Web3 innovation to a mainstream platform, SolPlex defines the next generation of entertainment. This exciting development promises more control, ownership, and engaging experiences. Mark your calendars for September 11th – a new era of gaming begins! Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: What is SolPlex and its launch date? A1: SolPlex is a key game in the Stratis ecosystem, integrating blockchain. The SolPlex game launch is September 11th, 4:30 a.m. UTC on Epic Games. Q2: How does launching on Epic Games benefit SolPlex? A2: It offers true asset ownership and new economic models to a massive audience, validating Web3 gaming’s potential and promoting wider adoption. Q3: Is blockchain knowledge required to play SolPlex? A3: SolPlex is designed for accessibility. Stratis aims for user-friendly onboarding, making it enjoyable for all gamers regardless of blockchain familiarity. Q4: What is Stratis’ role in SolPlex? A4: Stratis (STRAX) provides the underlying blockchain technology and ecosystem that powers SolPlex, enabling its unique Web3 features and secure asset management. Share the Excitement! Thrilled about the SolPlex game launch on Epic Games? Share this article with friends, fellow gamers, and crypto enthusiasts on social media. Help spread the word about the exciting future of blockchain gaming! To learn more about the latest explore our article on key developments shaping Web3 gaming’s future trends. This post Exciting News: SolPlex Game Launch on Epic Games Marks a New Era for Web3 Gaming first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
MemeCore
M$1.92149+5.29%
Threshold
T$0.01625+1.05%
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01684+0.11%
Coinstats2025/09/08 16:10
Metaplanet Stock Dips Despite $2B in Bitcoin — Buy Now?

The post Metaplanet Stock Dips Despite $2B in Bitcoin — Buy Now? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes The Metaplanet stock presents a buy-the-dip opportunity as per the Power-law Quantile Model, which suggests a floor price of 705 JPY. The median fair value of the stock is 1,332 JPY, signaling possible upside for long-term investors. Metaplanet now holds 20,136 BTC worth $2.08 billion, achieving 66% of its 30,000 BTC year-end target. Metaplanet stock price tanked another 4% on Sept. 8, despite the Japanese firm announcing an additional 136 BTC BTC $111 301 24h volatility: 0.4% Market cap: $2.22 T Vol. 24h: $25.83 B purchase worth $15.2 million. Although the Japanese firm continues to increase its BTC holdings, its stock price has slid under 700 JPY. Should Investors Buy the Metaplanet Stock Dips? Over the past week, the Metaplanet stock price has corrected more than 17%, slipping under 700 JPY, on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. Since its peak at 1,900 JPY in June, the stock has corrected by 63%, with some investors seeing buy-the-opportunities in it. Analyst Zynx has highlighted the Metaplanet Power-law Quantile Model, describing it as one of the clearest visualizations of the relationship between Bitcoin accumulation and the stock price of Metaplanet Inc. (3350.T). According to the model, 705 JPY represents a potential floor price for Metaplanet shares, while the median fair value is estimated at 1,332 JPY. With the Metaplanet stock now slipping under the floor price, long-term investors get a chance to buy the dips. This is one of the most beautiful graphics you’ll ever see of the Metaplanet Power-law Quantile Model. It helps visualise the relationship between BTC accumulation and stock price for 3350.T 🇯🇵 It suggests that ¥705 is near the absolute rock bottom and that median fair value =… pic.twitter.com/ze3Rq4BJQa — Zynx (@ZynxBTC) September 8, 2025 Last week, market analysts noted that Metaplanet’s flywheel model had slowed in recent…
NEAR
NEAR$2.604+5.72%
B
B$0.63477-0.04%
Threshold
T$0.01625+1.05%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/08 16:09
Bitcoin (BTC) Price: Whales Sell 115,000 BTC in Largest Selloff Since 2022

TLDR Bitcoin whales have sold approximately 115,000 BTC (worth $12.7 billion) in the past month This represents the largest whale sell-off since July 2022 Bitcoin price has remained below $108,000 due to this selling pressure The weekly balance change has dropped to around 38,000 BTC as of September 6 Institutional buying has provided some counterbalance [...] The post Bitcoin (BTC) Price: Whales Sell 115,000 BTC in Largest Selloff Since 2022 appeared first on Blockonomi.
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00195193-1.31%
Bitcoin
BTC$111,271.13+0.39%
Blockonomi2025/09/08 16:09
Capital B completes €5 million capital increase, plans to add 60 BTC

PANews reported on September 8th that Capital B, Europe's first Bitcoin reserve company, announced the completion of a capital increase totaling €5 million to advance its Bitcoin reserve company strategy. The capital increase includes the following components: Raising €1.8 million through an “ATM-type” capital increase agreement with TOBAM, issuing 1.019 million shares at €1.72 per share; Fulgur Ventures subscribed for 1.25 million shares at €0.544 per share, for a total of €700,000, for legal adjustment measures for holders of OCA B-01 Tranche 1; TOBAM Bitcoin Alpha Fund subscribed for 1.5 million shares at €1.69 per share, for a total of €2.5 million. This capital increase and other ongoing related operations are expected to help the company add approximately 60 bitcoins to its reserves, bringing its total potential bitcoin holdings to 2,261.
B
B$0.63477-0.04%
Bitcoin
BTC$111,271.13+0.39%
Stella
ALPHA$0.01478-3.52%
PANews2025/09/08 16:08
