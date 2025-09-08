2025-09-09 Tuesday

FED, Eylül Ayında Faiz İndirimi Yapacak Mı? Kritik FED Kararına Sayılı Günler Kala Standard Chartered Tahminini Güncelledi!

FED Başkanı Jerome Powell‘ın Jackson Hole’deki ılımlı açıklamaları ve gelen ekonomik veriler FED’in Eylül ayında faiz indirimi yapmasına kesin gözüyle bakılıyor. Bu noktada piyasada FED’in 25 baz puanlık indirim yapması %90 ile fiyatlanırken, 50 baz puan indirim yapması ise %10 ile fiyatlanıyor. Bu noktada 2025 yılının ilk faiz indirimine 2024 yılında olduğu gibi 50 baz […] Kaynak: Bitcoinsistemi.com
Backpack officially launches Backpack EU (formerly FTX EU)

PANews reported on September 8 that Backpack announced the official launch of Backpack EU (formerly FTX EU) and the start of a private beta version. According to previous news, former FTX EU customers can now apply for euro funds through Backpack EU , and Backpack has completed the acquisition of FTX EU .
Hyperliquid validators to vote on USDH stablecoin ticker

The post Hyperliquid validators to vote on USDH stablecoin ticker appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Decentralized exchange and Layer-1 chain Hyperliquid is set to conduct a governance vote, where protocol validators will decide which team will be assigned the USDH ticker to issue a native stablecoin on the network. Summary Hyperliquid validators to vote on assigning the USDH ticker on September 14. Proposals from Paxos Labs, Frax Finance, Agora, and Native Markets have been submitted. The Hyperliquid team, via a Sunday post in the project’s official Discord server, confirmed that the voting will take place on Sep. 14 between 10:00 and 11:00 UTC.  However, before that, teams vying for the USDH designation must submit their proposals by September 10, with validators expected to publicly declare their preferred choice by Sep. 11 to give users time to “stake to a validator who matches their vote.” “Voting is based on stake. Validators will vote by submitting the address corresponding to the team they support,” the team wrote. Further, the team clarified that the vote is solely concerning the ticker assignment and does not grant the chosen issuer any exclusive rights or special privileges. “There will continue to be multiple stablecoins on the Hyperliquid blockchain and new stablecoin teams who join the Hyperliquid ecosystem. USDH will be only one of many such stablecoins,” Hyperliquid added. Hyperliquid announced its plans to launch a proprietary stablecoin on Sep. 5, which will function as a “Hyperliquid-first, Hyperliquid-aligned, and compliant USD stablecoin,” as part of the protocol’s next major update designed to “improve liquidity and reduce user friction.”  USDH would serve as an alternative to bridged assets like USDC, which currently accounts for 95% of the $5.6 billion stablecoin supply on the network, according to DefiLama data. Issuers that are interested in deploying USDH have been asked to submit proposals, and the winning group will be chosen through an onchain validator vote,…
CryptoQuant: Bitcoin may remain range-bound in the next three weeks, but volatility risks will increase at the end of the month

PANews reported on September 8th that CryptoQuant analyst CryptoOnchain, based on predictions from two deep learning models (WaveNet and Temporal Fusion Transformer), predicts that Bitcoin may remain range-bound between $108,000 and $120,000 in the short term. However, the model indicates a significant increase in uncertainty at the end of the month, with the risk exceeding 50%, potentially triggering significant market volatility. While the market may remain relatively stable over the next three weeks, the last week of September could see significant fluctuations due to news or shifting market sentiment. While the market is currently showing some selling pressure, potential high volatility risks remain a concern at the end of the month.
Ethereum (ETH) Price: Trading Below $4,400 as Recovery Attempts Falter

TLDR Ethereum is trading below $4,400 and the 100-hourly Simple Moving Average ETH recently touched a low of $4,233 after failing to sustain recovery above $4,450 A declining channel has formed with resistance at $4,310 on hourly chart Major support sits at $4,220 with potential for further decline if breached ETH needs to clear $4,360 [...] The post Ethereum (ETH) Price: Trading Below $4,400 as Recovery Attempts Falter appeared first on Blockonomi.
Backpack EU begins operations with CySEC-approved derivatives platform

Backpack EU, owner of the former FTX EU, launches a regulated perpetual futures platform in Europe after settling with the Cyprus regulator and securing a MiFID II license. Backpack EU, the owner of FTX EU — the former European arm of the defunct exchange FTX — is launching operations after settling with the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC).Backpack EU, registered with the CySEC as Trek Labs Europe, announced on Monday the launch of its perpetual futures platform in Europe, the company told Cointelegraph.“After fulfilling our promise to refund former FTX EU customers, we commence our journey to provide one of the first fully regulated crypto derivatives platforms in Europe, starting with perpetual futures,” Backpack CEO Armani Ferrante said.Read more
El Salvador Celebrates Four Years of Bitcoin Adoption with Symbolic 21 BTC Purchase

Highlights: El Salvador commemorates Bitcoin Day by buying 21 BTC, reflecting the 21M supply cap. Despite IMF pressure to scale back Bitcoin plans for $1.4B loan, purchases continue. The nation expands its Bitcoin push with staff training and a new crypto banking law. On September 7, President Nayib Bukele confirmed that El Salvador’s Bitcoin Office bought 21 BTC to mark the fourth anniversary of the country’s Bitcoin legal tender law. This acquisition highlights the symbolic 21 million Bitcoin supply cap and demonstrates the government’s continued focus on expanding its digital currency reserves, even amid tensions with international lenders.  “El Salvador Celebrates Bitcoin Day! The Bitcoin Office is proud to have been building Bitcoin country for three of the four years since El Salvador made Bitcoin legal tender,” the Bitcoin Office shared. Looking back, El Salvador officially made Bitcoin legal tender on September 7, 2021, and established itself as a pioneer in the global crypto space.  EL SALVADOR CELEBRATES BITCOIN DAY! The Bitcoin Office is proud to have been building BITCOIN COUNTRY for three of the four years since El Salvador made bitcoin legal tender. Guided by EXCELLENCE ONLY, our results prove that builders can just build extraordinary things:… pic.twitter.com/BReo1zC2pZ — The Bitcoin Office (@bitcoinofficesv) September 7, 2025 The initiative was introduced to boost financial inclusion and lower remittance costs, even though critics warned about volatility and economic risks. However, critics cautioned about volatility, economic risks, and argued that it contradicted the decentralized principles of cryptocurrency since it was enforced by the state. Data shows that since March last year, El Salvador has steadily purchased one Bitcoin every day. The Bitcoin Office reported that El Salvador’s Bitcoin reserve has reached 6,313 BTC, worth more than $702 million. IMF Pressures El Salvador to Scale Back Bitcoin Strategy for Loan Deal The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has long been one of the strongest critics of El Salvador’s BTC adoption. From the beginning, the global lender warned that adopting a highly volatile digital asset as legal tender could weaken financial stability, disrupt monetary policy, and create serious fiscal risks for the country. By 2025, those concerns led the IMF to pressure El Salvador into reducing its Bitcoin ambitions in exchange for a $1.4 billion loan package. To secure the agreement, the government pledged to stop making public Bitcoin purchases, remove the requirement that merchants accept Bitcoin, and close down the state-backed Chivo wallet program. In July, the IMF released a review questioning El Salvador’s regular Bitcoin purchases. It said the country had stopped buying Bitcoin in February, soon after finalizing its loan deal. This went against the Bitcoin Office’s social media updates, which continued to share news of fresh acquisitions. The IMF explained that these transactions were not new market buys but only internal transfers between government-controlled wallets. El Salvador Expands Bitcoin Push with Training Programs and New Banking Law Still, El Salvador continues to push its BTC vision publicly. On September 7, the Bitcoin Office announced that about 80,000 government employees have earned Bitcoin certifications. It also shared that the country is introducing new public education programs centered on Bitcoin and artificial intelligence.  In August, El Salvador’s National Assembly approved a new Investment Banking Law. The legislation allows certain investment banks to function as licensed Bitcoin service providers, asset issuers, and digital managers. These activities will be regulated by the Superintendency of the Financial System (SSF) and the Central Reserve Bank (BCR). El Salvador’s stash keeps it among the biggest state Bitcoin holders, outpacing nations testing mining-based strategies. pic.twitter.com/DEGUKMmhfd — The Bitcoin Office (@bitcoinofficesv) August 8, 2025 eToro Platform Best Crypto Exchange Over 90 top cryptos to trade Regulated by top-tier entities User-friendly trading app 30+ million users 9.9 Visit eToro eToro is a multi-asset investment platform. The value of your investments may go up or down. Your capital is at risk. Don’t invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money you invest. This is a high-risk investment, and you should not expect to be protected if something goes wrong.
Bitcoin Steady at $111,000 as Dogecoin Soars 7% and MYX Finance Explodes 159% in 24 Hours

Bitcoin stays steady while Dogecoin rallies and MYX skyrockets fast. Dogecoin jumps 7% as MYX Finance explodes 159% today. Crypto market gains strength with Bitcoin stable and altcoins soaring. Bitcoin (BTC) maintained its momentum over the past day, holding firm at $111,397 after posting a 0.4% increase in 24 hours. The world’s largest cryptocurrency recorded over $25.7 billion in trading volume, while its market capitalization remained above $2.21 trillion. Ethereum (ETH) followed, but it declined to 0.2% higher to trade at $4,294.92. The second-largest digital asset sustained market strength with a capitalization of $518.4 billion, supported by daily volumes exceeding $17 billion. XRP delivered a stronger move, rising 2.6% in 24 hours to $2.91, lifting its market value to $173.1 billion. The token also attracted increased trading interest, recording nearly $4.8 billion in daily volume. Also Read: Michael Saylor Joins Billionaires Index With $7.37B Fortune From Bitcoin Bet Dogecoin and MYX Finance Lead Daily Market Action Dogecoin (DOGE) was among the standout performers of the day. The meme-inspired token surged by 6.9% to $0.2325, supported by trading volumes exceeding $2.6 billion. Its gains positioned it as one of the strongest movers among the leading cryptocurrencies. Solana (SOL) also recorded notable progress, climbing 2.6% to $208.46 within the same period. Meanwhile, BNB advanced to $874.79, marking a 0.8% rise on the day. Cardano (ADA) added 1.8% to reach $0.8431, while Chainlink (LINK) edged up to $22.40. Beyond the top coins, MYX Finance (MYX) stole the spotlight in the broader market. The token skyrocketed by an astonishing 159.3% in just 24 hours, trading at $4.18 with volumes of more than $326 million. Other smaller-cap assets also posted sharp intraday moves. Elastos (ELA) gained 49.3% to $2.78, while Somnia (SOMI) advanced 40.2% to $1.61. Both tokens reflected growing speculative activity in the altcoin market. The past 24 hours highlighted a steady performance for Bitcoin and Ethereum, while altcoins like Dogecoin and Solana delivered stronger gains. However, the most striking move came from MYX Finance, which rallied more than 150% in a single day, drawing attention to high-risk, high-reward opportunities in the crypto sector. Also Read: XRP’s Rally Fades as Double Top Forms, Bitcoin Holds Strong at Key Levels The post Bitcoin Steady at $111,000 as Dogecoin Soars 7% and MYX Finance Explodes 159% in 24 Hours appeared first on 36Crypto.
The Next 500x Crypto Flip? How Ozak AI’s $0.01 Entry Could Beat Ethereum and Solana by 2026

The post The Next 500x Crypto Flip? How Ozak AI’s $0.01 Entry Could Beat Ethereum and Solana by 2026 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The search for the next exponential crypto winner continues. Ethereum delivered early buyers returns measured in thousands of percent. Solana did it again and within a couple of years transformed small investments into incredible profits. Comparisons with both giants are also being made now as Ozak AI is preselling at only $0.01 per token in Phase 5. Observers suggest that this entry price could pave the way for a 500x flip by 2026. Why Ozak AI’s $0.01 Entry Is a Game Changer Ethereum first traded under $1 before scaling to more than $4,900. Solana rose from cents to nearly $300 in under five years. Their low-cost entries defined early fortunes. Ozak AI’s presale mirrors those conditions today, with Phase 5 offering $OZ at $0.01. Figures show more than 856 million tokens sold and $2.76 million raised so far. The price climbs to $0.012 in the next phase, while the listing target sits at $1. The possibility of a 100x return from the current $0.01 price to the $1 launch price is clear, representing a 9,900% gain. Early investors who entered at the initial $0.001 price have already seen a 900% increase, and if the project scales further, some supporters suggest the upside could reach 500x from the current price, which would equal a 49,900% return. If Ozak AI scales as Ethereum and Solana did, the upside could stretch to 500x, making its $0.01 entry one of the most significant opportunities in the current cycle. Youtube embed: Next 500X AI Altcoin Beating Ethereum and Solana’s Growth Curve Ethereum became the foundation for smart contracts. Solana solved speed and scalability for decentralized finance and apps. Both projects built ecosystems that expanded their value. Ozak AI aims to advance the next stage of blockchain evolution by merging artificial intelligence with decentralized infrastructure. Its…
The Future of Cryptocurrency with Ozak AI's Groundbreaking Presale

Ozak AI is setting the stage to revolutionize the blockchain industry by integrating artificial intelligence with a Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Network (DePIN). This pioneering approach aims not just to enhance efficiency but also to drastically amplify the blockchain's functionality across various applications. With its presale offering an entry price of just $0.01, Ozak AI is capturing the attention of investors who are predicting a 500x return on investment. The Promise of Ozak AI in the Blockchain Realm The core technology of Ozak AI leverages a combination of AI and DePIN to create a blockchain solution that is not only scaleable but also smarter and more adaptable to the needs of modern users and enterprises.Investing early in Ozak AI could potentially yield returns that surpass those of established memecoins like PEPE, FLOKI, and SHIB. Achievements and Milestones in the Presale Phase The ongoing presale of Ozak AI has been a resounding success, reaching significant milestones with over 854 million tokens already sold, amassing more than $2.7 million in capital. This impressive start is a testament to the market's confidence in the potential of Ozak AI to lead the next wave of blockchain innovations. Exploring the Competitive Edge: Beyond Memecoins In the contemporary memecoin landscape, notable names like PEPE, FLOKI, and SHIB have seen remarkable attention and investment. However, Ozak AI aims to surpass these with its foundational technology that promises more than just speculative growth. Technological Innovations Propelling Ozak AI Ozak AI distinguishes itself by employing AI-driven automation within blockchain operations which enhances decision-making and efficiency. The DePIN layer decentralizes infrastructure, ensuring greater security and scalability. With cross-chain functionality, Ozak AI facilitates seamless interoperability across different blockchain ecosystems. Strategic Partnerships Enhancing Ozak AI's Capabilities Collaborations with leading technology providers and innovators are central to Ozak AI's strategy. The integration with SINT and other key players in the industry underscores its commitment to maintaining a cutting-edge position in the blockchain market. Conclusion: A Lucrative Future Ahead The ambitious vision for a 500x ROI as projected by presale investors highlights the potential of Ozak AI in reshaping the financial landscape. As the crypto market evolves, Ozak AI stands out with its robust technological foundation and strategic market positioning. For more insights, visit the following: Website: https://ozak.ai/ Twitter/X: https://x.com/OzakAGI Telegram: https://t.me/OzakAGI Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article and is for informational purposes only. It does not reflect the views of Bitzo, nor is it intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, or financial advice.
