Ripple CTO Sparks XRP Buzz With Meme-Inspired X Update: Details
The post Ripple CTO Sparks XRP Buzz With Meme-Inspired X Update: Details appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ripple CTO David Schwartz recently updated his X profile image, which sparked attention in the XRP community. The reason is that the Ripple’s CTO profile picture was inspired by XRP Ledger-based Phoenix-themed meme coin, PHNIX. The profile image, an avatar, shows the Ripple CTO wearing a black hat and sunglasses with the XRP logo inscribed and a phoenix bird, which also wears similar XRP-logo-inscribed sunglasses on his shoulder. The profile picture update no doubt caught the attention of the XRP community, which posted their reaction on X, with some interpreting the phoenix on the profile picture as a sign. You Might Also Like Vet, an XRP Ledger dUNL validator tweeted his reaction on X: “David changes his pfp to an honorary one he won by a meme coin project.XRP holders: A phoenix. This is a sign.” > David changes his pfp to an honorary one he won by a meme coin project. XRP holders > A phoenix. This is a sign.👁️👄👁️ — Vet 🏴☠️ (@Vet_X0) September 8, 2025 A phoenix is a legendary bird which, according to one version, lived 500 years, burned itself to ashes on a pyre and rose from the ashes with renewed youth to live through another cycle. This comes to mind as XRP gains renewed interest on the market after years of consolidation and dull trading activity contributed to by the SEC’s lawsuit against Ripple, which is now concluded. XRP gains interest on market According to Coinbase’s recent tweet, XRP ranked among the most searched assets on Coinbase within a period of 1,440 minutes. You Might Also Like Other coins include Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, Dogecoin and World Liberty Financial. According to CoinGecko data, XRP is up 469% on a one-year basis. In terms of percentage gain, XRP surpasses that of major cryptocurrencies Bitcoin and Ethereum,…
LIBERTY
$0.08054
-7.14%
BLACK
$0.2689
-5.88%
XRP
$2.947
+2.76%
Részesedés
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/09 06:38
Részesedés
Rory McIlroy Magic On Display With Irish Open Victory.
The post Rory McIlroy Magic On Display With Irish Open Victory. appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. As his twenty-seven foot, ten inch putt for eagle to force a playoff at the K Club found the bottom of the cup and the crowd went wild, golf fans were reminded that Rory McIlroy can deliver excitement that is matched by few in the modern game of golf. STRAFFAN, IRELAND – SEPTEMBER 07: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland celebrates with his caddie Harry Diamond after an eagle on the 18th green on day four of the Amgen Irish Open 2025 at The K Club on September 07, 2025 in Straffan, Ireland. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images) Getty Images Playing in front of what amounted to a home crowd just outside of Dublin at the K Club, McIlroy, from Northern Ireland, whipped the crowd into a frenzy as he tied Sweden’s Joakim Lagergren and headed back to the tee on 18 for a playoff. As young children and grown men cheered and chanted his name around the eighteenth green, the electricity in the air was palpable. Regardless of whatever the upcoming playoff outcome would be, McIlroy had already fulfilled what few others in professional golf can do, deliver drama. That drama can go either way for McIlroy as we all know. Just last year in the Irish Open at Royal County Down, he had a putt on the 72nd hole to tie Rasmus Hojgaard and force a playoff. That putt hung on the lip and did not fall, capping a season of disappointment highlighted by his crushing defeat at Pinehurst in the U.S. Open. 2025 has been different for McIlroy. He started the year strong, winning both the Pebble Beach Pro-Am and the Players Championship. Of course the season was highlighted by his dramatic, roller coaster Sunday at the Masters where he held on to win in a playoff over…
K
$0.1659
+4.73%
U
$0.01004
-9.38%
HARRY
$0.07887
+3.95%
Részesedés
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/09 06:37
Részesedés
An Almost Impossible Event Occurred in Bitcoin: Solo Miner Mined a BTC Block with a Single Device – Here’s How Much Money He Made
The post An Almost Impossible Event Occurred in Bitcoin: Solo Miner Mined a BTC Block with a Single Device – Here’s How Much Money He Made appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A rare event has occurred on the Bitcoin network. An independent miner with just 200 TH/s of processing power has successfully solved Bitcoin block number 913,593, earning a total reward of 3,129 BTC (approximately $347,980). The block reward consisted of 3.125 BTC block subsidies ($347,509) and 0.004 BTC transaction fees ($471). CKpool developer Con Kolivas argued that solving a block with such low processing power is statistically nearly impossible: “The probability of a miner with 200 TH/s solving a block each day is 1 in 36,000, or approximately 1 in 100 years.” This processing power is equivalent to just one 2024 Bitmain Antminer S21. The miner’s hashrate is only 0.00002% of the Bitcoin network’s total processing power of 1.04 ZH/s. For comparison, major publicly traded mining companies MARA operate at 59.4 EH/s and IREN at 50 EH/s. Bitcoin’s total processing power has recently surpassed 1 ZH/s, reaching record levels. Due to rising difficulty, falling fees, and shrinking revenues, small-scale miners often opt for stable returns by joining pools. However, this incident has once again demonstrated that solo mining, while rare, can be a lottery. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/an-almost-impossible-event-occurred-in-bitcoin-solo-miner-mined-a-btc-block-with-a-single-device-heres-how-much-money-he-made/
BTC
$111,260.39
+0.35%
RARE
$0.05602
+1.76%
COM
$0.017476
+7.39%
Részesedés
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/09 06:35
Részesedés
Metaplanet and El Salvador Increase Bitcoin Holdings as Market Stabilizes
The post Metaplanet and El Salvador Increase Bitcoin Holdings as Market Stabilizes appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key highlights: Metaplanet adds 136 BTC bringing total to 20,136 coins worth $2.2B. El Salvador buys 21 BTC on the fourth anniversary of Bitcoin legal tender. Bitcoin Fear and Greed Index returns to neutral after days in fear. Japanese investment firm Metaplanet has added 136 Bitcoin to its reserves, increasing its total holdings to 20,136 BTC, valued at over $2.2 billion at current prices. The company paid around 16.55 million Japanese yen ($111,830) per coin. *Metaplanet Acquires Additional 136 $BTC, Total Holdings Reach 20,136 BTC* pic.twitter.com/c41t6bJg1L — Metaplanet Inc. (@Metaplanet_JP) September 8, 2025 In June, CEO Simon Gerovich confirmed the company’s goal of acquiring 210,000 bitcoins by 2027, which would make Metaplanet the second-largest corporate Bitcoin holder after Strategy. Top 10 Corporate Bitcoin Holders. Source: Bitcoin Treasuries Metaplanet ranks sixth among 186 public companies tracked and is the largest Japanese corporate holder of Bitcoin. Metaplanet first announced its Bitcoin purchase on July 22, 2024, sending shares up 19% to $1.10. Subsequent purchases have not had the same effect. In the latest session, shares fell nearly 3% to $4.65, though they are still up 92.45% year-to-date. The company also plans to raise $880 million through an overseas public offering after its share price decline put pressure on its capital-raising strategy. El Salvador Celebrates Four Years of Bitcoin El Salvador bought 21 bitcoins as part of “Bitcoin Day,” commemorating the law that made Bitcoin legal tender in September 2021. The country’s total holdings now stand at 6,313 BTC. Buying 21 bitcoin for Bitcoin Day. pic.twitter.com/3X4yKeiqzg — Nayib Bukele (@nayibbukele) September 7, 2025 Despite a July IMF report claiming the country had not purchased new Bitcoin since signing a $1.4 billion loan in December 2024, the government continues to expand its reserves. Strategy Prepares Another Purchase Michael Saylor, Chairman of Strategy, announced a…
BTC
$111,260.39
+0.35%
EFFECT
$0.005815
+0.76%
INDEX
$1.162
+0.60%
Részesedés
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/09 06:34
Részesedés
Hong Kong’s HashKey Unveils $500 Million Digital Asset Treasury Push
The post Hong Kong’s HashKey Unveils $500 Million Digital Asset Treasury Push appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief Hong Kong-based Hashkey Group has announced plans for a fund bridging tradfi and crypto. The DAT fund will target over $500 million in its first phase with a focus on Bitcoin and Ethereum projects. The structure is designed as a perpetual vehicle allowing regular subscriptions and redemptions. HashKey Group, a Hong Kong-based digital asset financial services firm, has announced plans to launch Asia’s largest multi-currency vehicle for bridging traditional finance and crypto. The firm said Monday the fund would serve as an “institutional bridge between traditional financial capital and on-chain assets,” with a raise targeted to exceed $500 million for the first phase. Structured as a perpetual vehicle, the DAT fund allows ongoing subscriptions and redemptions while channeling capital into both assets and ecosystem development. HashKey said the model gives institutions a compliant way to participate in crypto markets and also directs resources toward public chains like Ethereum, creating what it described as a flywheel of investment, application, value capture, and liquidity exits. It frames DATs as a “long-term structural opportunity,” arguing that it aligns better with crypto’s 24/7 volatility, compared to passive ETFs. “By combining traditional financial price discovery logic with on-chain asset structures, DAT serves as a carrier mechanism for the next generation of asset forms,” the group said in a statement. Beyond being a new interface for traditional capital, DATs also create a path “for on-chain ecosystems to move toward compliance and globalization,” it said. The firm did not immediately respond to Decrypt’s request for comments on this point. Disclosure: HashKey Capital, the investment arm of HashKey Group, is one of 22 investors in an editorially independent Decrypt. DATs: ‘Powerful but dangerous’ Industry observers note that DAT funds sit between ETFs and listed treasuries as a function of how they deliver exposure and manage risk.…
MOVE
$0.1246
+4.70%
COM
$0.017476
+7.39%
PUSH
$0.03589
+0.08%
Részesedés
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/09 06:33
Részesedés
Largest npm attack in crypto history stole less than $50: SEAL
Hackers broke into the node package manager (NPM) account of a well-known software developer and added malware to popular JavaScript libraries, targeting crypto wallets. Hackers have only managed to steal $50 worth of crypto from a massive supply chain hack affecting JavaScript software libraries, industry security researchers say.Crypto intelligence platform Security Alliance shared the findings on Monday after hackers broke into the node package manager (NPM) account of a well-known software developer and added malware to popular JavaScript libraries that have already been downloaded over 1 billion times, putting countless crypto projects at risk. Ethereum and Solana wallets were specifically targeted, Security Alliance said.Fortunately, less than $50 has been stolen from the crypto space so far, the security firm said, identifying Ethereum wallet address “0xFc4a48” as what it believes to be the only malicious address so far. It added on X: The $50 figure was, however, bumped up from 5 cents a few hours earlier, suggesting the potential damage may still be unfolding.The 5 cents stolen were in Ether (ETH) while another $20 worth of a memecoin was compromised, Security Alliance said. Etherscan data shows the malicious address has received Brett (BRETT), Andy (ANDY), Dork Lord (DORK), Ethervista (VISTA), and Gondola (GONDOLA) memecoins so far.Related: Pokémon cards will soon have their ‘Polymarket moment’ — BitwiseThe breach targeted packages such as chalk, strip-ansi, and color-convert — small utilities buried deep in the dependency trees in countless projects. Even devs who never installed them directly could be exposed.Read more
VISTA
$9.474
+7.12%
MORE
$0.10109
-0.38%
MEMECOIN
$0.00209
+13.03%
Részesedés
Coinstats
2025/09/09 06:31
Részesedés
Ethereum L2 MegaETH introduces yield-bearing stablecoin to fund protocol
The USDm stablecoin, built with Ethena and backed by tokenized treasuries, will use its yield to subsidize Ethereum sequencer fees. MegaETH, an Ethereum layer-2 protocol backed by Vitalik Buterin, announced the upcoming launch of a yield-bearing stablecoin that might give it a different business model than traditional L2s, which drive revenue through transaction fees.The stablecoin, USDm, is being developed in partnership with Ethena, an algorithmic stablecoin protocol with $13 billion in total value locked (TVL). It will launch on Ethena’s USDtb infrastructure, which channels reserves into BlackRock’s BUIDL — a tokenized US Treasury bill fund with a $2.2 billion market cap and steady yield, according to RWA.xyz.Yield from the stablecoin’s reserves will reportedly be used to offset sequencer fees, the Ethereum gas costs a layer-2 incurs when publishing batches of transactions to the main chain.Read more
MORE
$0.10109
-0.38%
USDM
$0.9954
+0.01%
CAP
$0.12574
-13.28%
Részesedés
Coinstats
2025/09/09 06:31
Részesedés
Crypto Predictions Market Volume Surges After NFL Kickoff
The post Crypto Predictions Market Volume Surges After NFL Kickoff appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Kalshi founder Tarek Mansour claims the 2025 NFL season has spiked trading volume on the platform. User activity reached $440 million in four days, outpacing the gambling frenzy over Trump’s election. Sports gambling is a lucrative market, but non-crypto apps have firmly established themselves. Potential competition could be an interesting test case for Web3’s advantages over pure fiat platforms. Sponsored Sponsored Kalshi Bets on the NFL As the 2024 Presidential Election intensified, prediction markets reported a massive surge in user activity. This brought worldwide notoriety to platforms like Polymarket and Kalshi, helping ensure their success in 2025. Today, however, Kalshi’s founder identified an even bigger market for these firms: gambling on the NFL: Sponsored Sponsored The NFL’s 2025 season began less than a week ago, and Kalshi is already reporting these immense trade volumes. Polymarket, its counterpart, also has huge activity; the category for Super Bowl champion already has over $45 million in bets. On both platforms, many individual games have more than $1 million. Crypto has intersected with football on several noteworthy occasions, especially the Web3-themed ads in 2022’s “Crypto Bowl.” However, if prediction markets like Kalshi start focusing on NFL audiences for future growth, it could represent a sturdy connection. Ad buys, although lucrative, are an incidental tie, while gambling can form a symbiotic relationship. Will the Industry Fight Back? If Kalshi wants to enter the NFL gambling market, though, it faces stiff competition. Since the US liberalized laws on app-based gambling platforms, this market has ballooned to around $50 billion. Sponsored Sponsored Already, some of these outlets are covering Kalshi’s purported deficiencies compared to non-crypto platforms. Still, these Web3 prediction markets have a few key advantages of their own. Polymarket won an ersatz US approval from the CFTC last week, and Kalshi also has significant regulatory ties. Although some outlets…
TRUMP
$8.58
+1.44%
MORE
$0.10109
-0.38%
FORM
$3.6478
-9.33%
Részesedés
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/09 06:30
Részesedés
New ChatGPT Predicts the Price of XRP, Pepe and Solana by the End of 2025
ChatGPT predicts XRP, Pepe, and Shiba Inu could generate substantial returns in the months ahead, with momentum fueled by Bitcoin’s surge past $124K, Trump’s stablecoin legislation, and SEC reforms that analysts believe may set the stage for a strong altcoin rally.
TRUMP
$8.58
+1.44%
ALTCOIN
$0.0006479
+8.16%
XRP
$2.947
+2.76%
Részesedés
Coinstats
2025/09/09 06:30
Részesedés
XRP Price Eyes $5. Yet Which Meme Coin Has Been Predicted To Rally From $0.0053 To $0.25?
This season, Layer Brett, currently in its sizzling crypto presale, offers a compelling narrative for those seeking more than just […] The post XRP Price Eyes $5. Yet Which Meme Coin Has Been Predicted To Rally From $0.0053 To $0.25? appeared first on Coindoo.
MORE
$0.10109
-0.38%
XRP
$2.947
+2.76%
LAYER
$0.5339
+2.87%
Részesedés
Coindoo
2025/09/09 06:29
Részesedés
