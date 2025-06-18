HYPE drops 6% amid Eyenovia plans to establish Hyperliquid treasury

By: Fxstreet
2025/06/18 12:00
Hyperliquid
HYPE$50.73+7.29%
  • Eyenovia announced that it has entered into a sales agreement for a $50 million PIPE offering to establish a Hyperliquid treasury.
  • The company intends to purchase up to 1 million HYPE from the proceeds of the offering.
  • HYPE declined 6% in the past 24 hours despite the announcement.

Hyperliquid (HYPE) sustained a 6% decline on Tuesday despite Nasdaq-listed Eyenovia's (EYEN) announcement that it entered a securities purchase agreement to offer up to $50 million of its shares to establish a HYPE treasury.

HYPE declines despite Eyenovia's plan to establish a Hyperliquid reserve

Digital ophthalmic technology company Eyenovia plans to become the first publicly traded company to implement a Hyperliquid treasury strategy.

The company announced that it has entered into a securities purchase agreement for a $50 million private placement in public equity offering (PIPE) with accredited investors. The company plans to use the funds to establish its Hyperliquid treasury.

Eyenovia's offering will include the issuance of over 30 million shares of its common stock, which it expects will generate proceeds of approximately $150 million "if the warrants are exercised in full."

The offering, expected to close on June 20, could enable the company to purchase up to 1 million HYPE to "become one of the top globally active validators for Hyperliquid."

Eyenovia also plans to launch a HYPE staking initiative to safeguard its digital assets through a collaboration with Anchorage Digital.

Following the close of the offering, the company plans to rebrand to Hyperion DeFi and also change its ticker to HYPD. However, Eyenovia will maintain its current line of business, which includes developing a Gen-2 Optejet User-Filled Device (UFD).

In line with the changes, Eyenovia has appointed Hyunsu Jung as its Chief Executive Officer and a member of the Board.

"I am honored and excited to join the Eyenovia team to help lead this pioneering cryptocurrency treasury strategy built around what we believe to be the most robust digital asset, HYPE," Jung stated in the press release.

The company is the latest in an expanding list of public companies to adopt a cryptocurrency treasury strategy. It also joins the likes of Strategy and DeFi Development Corporation, who did a restructuring of their business models to reflect their new crypto-focused reserve plan.

HYPE is down nearly 6% in the past 24 hours despite the announcement. The altcoin could find support near the lower boundary of a key channel if the decline continues. A move below the key channel could see HYPE find support at $30.5.

HYPE/USDT daily chart

On the upside, HYPE has to cross above the upper boundary of the channel and hold it as support to resume its uptrend.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) and Stochastic Oscillator (Stoch) are above their neutral levels but trending downward. A successful crossover below will accelerate the bearish momentum.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Hackers Steal $41.5 Million in Solana from SwissBorg Crypto Exchange

Hackers Steal $41.5 Million in Solana from SwissBorg Crypto Exchange

TLDR SwissBorg has confirmed a major hack that resulted in a loss of $41.5 million in Solana. The hack targeted the partner API of SwissBorg’s SOL Earn staking protocol. The breach compromised a significant portion of SwissBorg’s total Solana holdings. Despite the loss, SwissBorg plans to use its treasury to partially refund affected users. The [...] The post Hackers Steal $41.5 Million in Solana from SwissBorg Crypto Exchange appeared first on Blockonomi.
Solana
SOL$212.98+3.07%
Major
MAJOR$0.15785+0.16%
Share
Blockonomi2025/09/09 05:57
Share
Breaking News: Crypto Funds at Risk from Massive Supply Chain Attack

Breaking News: Crypto Funds at Risk from Massive Supply Chain Attack

A malicious npm package compromise threatens JavaScript projects and crypto wallets. Here’s how it works and how to stay safe.
Safe Token
SAFE$0.4355+2.30%
SphereX
HERE$0.000199+2.05%
Share
Crypto Ticker2025/09/09 05:50
Share
$513M in Major Token Unlocks Coming This Week: APT, SOL, TRUMP Lead the Pack

$513M in Major Token Unlocks Coming This Week: APT, SOL, TRUMP Lead the Pack

Aptos faces a $48M supply release while struggling to recover from monthly losses, testing whether recent gains can withstand fresh pressure.
Solana
SOL$212.98+3.07%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.612+1.61%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01296+1.72%
Share
CryptoPotato2025/09/09 05:55
Share

Trending News

More

Hackers Steal $41.5 Million in Solana from SwissBorg Crypto Exchange

Breaking News: Crypto Funds at Risk from Massive Supply Chain Attack

$513M in Major Token Unlocks Coming This Week: APT, SOL, TRUMP Lead the Pack

OpenSea $1M NFT Fund Eclipsed by Major SEA Token Announcement

Inside the Neural Vocoder Zoo: WaveNet to Diffusion in Four Audio Clips