Why are Bitcoin and crypto prices down today?

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/18 22:38
WHY
WHY$0.00000002715-3.03%

Geopolitical risks and macroeconomic uncertainty are creating a risk-averse environment, and Bitcoin and crypto could slide further.

Crypto markets have been under pressure over the past week, mainly due to global instability. On Wednesday, June 18, the overall crypto market dropped 1.06% to $3.25 trillion, with Bitcoin (BTC) falling to a daily low of $103,396, down 5% over the last seven days.

Altcoins led the decline, with Ethereum (ETH) reaching a daily low of $2,456 and posting a 10% drop over the same period. Escalating geopolitical tensions, along with concerns over macroeconomic policy, are weighing heavily on risk assets.

Over the past few days, crypto prices have largely reacted to Israel’s war with Iran, with signs of escalation fueling further declines. As of June 18, there were still no indications that the conflict could be resolved quickly. Also, signs of further escalation emerged as President Donald Trump refused to rule out direct military involvement.

Meanwhile, investors are closely watching the Federal Reserve’s upcoming decision on interest rates, also set for June 18. According to Arthur Aziziov, Founder and Investor at B2 Ventures, this decision could offer some much-needed positive news for Bitcoin.

If Bitcoin drops, crypto markets will be hit hard

Aziziov notes that there have been very few positive developments globally. This has weighed on sentiment and risks pushing Bitcoin even lower, likely triggering a broader decline across stablecoins.

Key levels to watch, according to Aziziov, are $112,000 and $100,500, currently the most important resistance and support levels. Any move beyond these will likely trigger either a major rally or a collapse.

Indeed, as noted in this crypto.news analysis, there is a likelihood that Bitcoin could fall below $100,000.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Hackers Steal $41.5 Million in Solana from SwissBorg Crypto Exchange

Hackers Steal $41.5 Million in Solana from SwissBorg Crypto Exchange

TLDR SwissBorg has confirmed a major hack that resulted in a loss of $41.5 million in Solana. The hack targeted the partner API of SwissBorg’s SOL Earn staking protocol. The breach compromised a significant portion of SwissBorg’s total Solana holdings. Despite the loss, SwissBorg plans to use its treasury to partially refund affected users. The [...] The post Hackers Steal $41.5 Million in Solana from SwissBorg Crypto Exchange appeared first on Blockonomi.
Solana
SOL$212.98+3.07%
Major
MAJOR$0.15785+0.16%
Share
Blockonomi2025/09/09 05:57
Share
Breaking News: Crypto Funds at Risk from Massive Supply Chain Attack

Breaking News: Crypto Funds at Risk from Massive Supply Chain Attack

A malicious npm package compromise threatens JavaScript projects and crypto wallets. Here’s how it works and how to stay safe.
Safe Token
SAFE$0.4355+2.30%
SphereX
HERE$0.000199+2.05%
Share
Crypto Ticker2025/09/09 05:50
Share
$513M in Major Token Unlocks Coming This Week: APT, SOL, TRUMP Lead the Pack

$513M in Major Token Unlocks Coming This Week: APT, SOL, TRUMP Lead the Pack

Aptos faces a $48M supply release while struggling to recover from monthly losses, testing whether recent gains can withstand fresh pressure.
Solana
SOL$212.98+3.07%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.612+1.61%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01296+1.72%
Share
CryptoPotato2025/09/09 05:55
Share

Trending News

More

Hackers Steal $41.5 Million in Solana from SwissBorg Crypto Exchange

Breaking News: Crypto Funds at Risk from Massive Supply Chain Attack

$513M in Major Token Unlocks Coming This Week: APT, SOL, TRUMP Lead the Pack

OpenSea $1M NFT Fund Eclipsed by Major SEA Token Announcement

Inside the Neural Vocoder Zoo: WaveNet to Diffusion in Four Audio Clips