Dow, S&P 500 open flat ahead of Fed’s rate decision

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/18 22:00
NEAR
NEAR$2.59+5.11%
Union
U$0.01077-8.34%
Edge
EDGE$0.35971-2.50%
OpenLedger
OPEN$0.00000002099+1.40%

U.S. stocks looked to edge higher on Wednesday as the market pondered the next steps ahead of the Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision and the unfolding Israel-Iran conflict.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average hovered near 42,246, up 30 points at the open, while the benchmark U.S. index S&P 500 held near record highs with a gain of 0.01%. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite was flat, up just 0.01%. All three major indices were slightly in the green but remained constrained as the Middle East conflict weighed heavily on investor confidence.

Israel-Iran war weighs on markets

While stocks looked to hold onto recent gains, markets lacked upside conviction. On Wednesday, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei vowed that the country would not surrender to Israel.

The Iranian leader’s comments came after President Donald Trump posted that Iran had to surrender unconditionally, with speculation rife that the United States is set to join the conflict.

Khamenei warned that U.S. involvement would be “to its own detriment.”

U.S. Treasury yields hovered largely unchanged amid this backdrop, with the benchmark 10-year Treasury note at 4.385% and the 2-year at 3.948%. Oil prices continued to climb following Israel’s surprise attack on Iran, which escalated into further hostilities, with Iran striking Tel Aviv and other locations inside Israel.

Meanwhile, weakness across risk assets has seen cryptocurrencies swing lower, led by Bitcoin(BTC), which gave up gains from above $108,000 to below $105,000.

Investors await Fed’s rate decision

As well as the Middle East conflict, investors will be keen on the Fed‘s policy decision later on Wednesday. 

Chair Jerome Powell, under mounting pressure from Trump in recent months to cut rates, is scheduled to speak at 2 p.m. ET. Consensus is that the central bank will hold rates steady, but attention will be on the so-called “dot plot,” which offers insight into whether the Fed’s previously projected two rate cuts are still on the table.

Investors are also digesting the latest data on weekly jobless claims.

Details from the Department of Labor showed weekly claims continue to hover near an 8-month high, with 245,000 initial jobless claims filed in the past week, slightly off the expected 250,000 in the week ending June 7.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Hackers Steal $41.5 Million in Solana from SwissBorg Crypto Exchange

Hackers Steal $41.5 Million in Solana from SwissBorg Crypto Exchange

TLDR SwissBorg has confirmed a major hack that resulted in a loss of $41.5 million in Solana. The hack targeted the partner API of SwissBorg’s SOL Earn staking protocol. The breach compromised a significant portion of SwissBorg’s total Solana holdings. Despite the loss, SwissBorg plans to use its treasury to partially refund affected users. The [...] The post Hackers Steal $41.5 Million in Solana from SwissBorg Crypto Exchange appeared first on Blockonomi.
Solana
SOL$212.98+3.07%
Major
MAJOR$0.15785+0.16%
Share
Blockonomi2025/09/09 05:57
Share
Breaking News: Crypto Funds at Risk from Massive Supply Chain Attack

Breaking News: Crypto Funds at Risk from Massive Supply Chain Attack

A malicious npm package compromise threatens JavaScript projects and crypto wallets. Here’s how it works and how to stay safe.
Safe Token
SAFE$0.4355+2.30%
SphereX
HERE$0.000199+2.05%
Share
Crypto Ticker2025/09/09 05:50
Share
$513M in Major Token Unlocks Coming This Week: APT, SOL, TRUMP Lead the Pack

$513M in Major Token Unlocks Coming This Week: APT, SOL, TRUMP Lead the Pack

Aptos faces a $48M supply release while struggling to recover from monthly losses, testing whether recent gains can withstand fresh pressure.
Solana
SOL$212.98+3.07%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.612+1.61%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01296+1.72%
Share
CryptoPotato2025/09/09 05:55
Share

Trending News

More

Hackers Steal $41.5 Million in Solana from SwissBorg Crypto Exchange

Breaking News: Crypto Funds at Risk from Massive Supply Chain Attack

$513M in Major Token Unlocks Coming This Week: APT, SOL, TRUMP Lead the Pack

OpenSea $1M NFT Fund Eclipsed by Major SEA Token Announcement

Inside the Neural Vocoder Zoo: WaveNet to Diffusion in Four Audio Clips