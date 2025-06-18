OpenPayd partners with Circle to deliver unified fiat and stablecoin infrastructure

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/18 20:19
Moonveil
MORE$0.10168+0.15%

Circle has partnered with financial infrastructure provider OpenPayd to deliver a unified platform for managing fiat and stablecoin transactions.

OpenPayd, a financial infrastructure provider that processes more than €130 billion annually, has partnered with Circle, the issuer of USD Coin (USDC).

The partnership will let OpenPayd’s clients easily send and manage money worldwide using both traditional banks and blockchain networks. By leveraging Circle’s scalable, programmable stablecoin infrastructure and wallets, OpenPayd’s clients can quickly convert between regular currencies and USDC, gaining faster access to funds, lower fees, and new ways to handle payments, treasury, and digital assets.

“Stablecoins will be foundational to the next era of financial services, and our partnership with Circle positions us, and our clients, at the centre of that transformation,” said Iana Dimitrova, chief executive of OpenPayd. 

The development is part of Circle’s ongoing efforts to broaden USDC’s adoption and real-world use. Most notably, Circle recently integrated its stablecoin natively on the XRP Ledger, allowing developers, institutions, and users to access it directly on the network, without resorting to bridging.

In another major development, Circle partnered with Latin America’s largest digital bank, Nubank, to launch a 4% annual rewards program for USDC holders at the start of this year. Nubank noted that more than 50% of new crypto users on its platform chose USDC as their first digital asset.

Despite these ongoing efforts to increase USDC adoption, some early investors have already begun offloading Circle’s shares following its IPO. Ark Invest sold shares in two consecutive rounds — offloading $51.7 million on June 16 and another $44.8 million on June 17 across its ARKK, ARKW, and ARKF funds. Additionally, some analysts argue that Circle’s shares are overvalued and will crash soon.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Hackers Steal $41.5 Million in Solana from SwissBorg Crypto Exchange

Hackers Steal $41.5 Million in Solana from SwissBorg Crypto Exchange

TLDR SwissBorg has confirmed a major hack that resulted in a loss of $41.5 million in Solana. The hack targeted the partner API of SwissBorg’s SOL Earn staking protocol. The breach compromised a significant portion of SwissBorg’s total Solana holdings. Despite the loss, SwissBorg plans to use its treasury to partially refund affected users. The [...] The post Hackers Steal $41.5 Million in Solana from SwissBorg Crypto Exchange appeared first on Blockonomi.
Solana
SOL$212.98+3.07%
Major
MAJOR$0.15785+0.16%
Share
Blockonomi2025/09/09 05:57
Share
Breaking News: Crypto Funds at Risk from Massive Supply Chain Attack

Breaking News: Crypto Funds at Risk from Massive Supply Chain Attack

A malicious npm package compromise threatens JavaScript projects and crypto wallets. Here’s how it works and how to stay safe.
Safe Token
SAFE$0.4355+2.30%
SphereX
HERE$0.000199+2.05%
Share
Crypto Ticker2025/09/09 05:50
Share
$513M in Major Token Unlocks Coming This Week: APT, SOL, TRUMP Lead the Pack

$513M in Major Token Unlocks Coming This Week: APT, SOL, TRUMP Lead the Pack

Aptos faces a $48M supply release while struggling to recover from monthly losses, testing whether recent gains can withstand fresh pressure.
Solana
SOL$212.98+3.07%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.612+1.61%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01296+1.72%
Share
CryptoPotato2025/09/09 05:55
Share

Trending News

More

Hackers Steal $41.5 Million in Solana from SwissBorg Crypto Exchange

Breaking News: Crypto Funds at Risk from Massive Supply Chain Attack

$513M in Major Token Unlocks Coming This Week: APT, SOL, TRUMP Lead the Pack

OpenSea $1M NFT Fund Eclipsed by Major SEA Token Announcement

Inside the Neural Vocoder Zoo: WaveNet to Diffusion in Four Audio Clips