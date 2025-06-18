Central Financial Committee: Support the development of supply chain finance using blockchain and other technologies, and build an offshore financial system that matches Shanghai By: PANews 2025/06/18 17:15

PANews reported on June 18 that according to Xinhua News Agency, the Central Financial Committee issued the "Opinions on Supporting the Acceleration of the Construction of Shanghai International Financial Center". The opinions proposed to strengthen the construction of a unified financing credit service platform and support financial institutions to use blockchain and other technological means to develop supply chain finance. Serve the development of a multi-level and multi-pillar pension insurance system. Build a global financial technology center with high quality. Promote financial support for higher-quality integrated development in the Yangtze River Delta. The opinions also proposed to expand high-level two-way opening of finance. Steadily expand institutional opening in the financial field and fully connect with international high-standard economic and trade rules. Promote cross-border trade and investment facilitation and provide comprehensive financial services for "going out" enterprises. Deepen and expand the "Belt and Road" investment and financing cooperation. Deepen innovation in shipping insurance and reinsurance business. Build an offshore financial system that matches the Shanghai International Financial Center.