Zhou Xiaochuan: US dollar stablecoin may boost dollarization

By: PANews
2025/06/18 16:29
MAY
MAY$0.04208+1.66%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01968+3.52%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.1046+16.35%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.06405-4.14%

PANews reported on June 18 that Zhou Xiaochuan, former governor of the People's Bank of China, said at the 2025 Lujiazui Forum that the US dollar stablecoin may have an impact on the global economy and assist dollarization to a certain extent. He pointed out that although some regions have tried to issue local currency stablecoins, their global role is still difficult to determine, while the US dollar stablecoin may have a wider impact.

Zhou Xiaochuan stressed that the impact of dollarization on the economy is controversial, except in special circumstances such as high inflation and high debt, dollarization may bring many side effects. He reminded that when discussing the future role of stablecoins, the potential impact of dollarization on the economy of specific countries should be fully considered.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Hackers Steal $41.5 Million in Solana from SwissBorg Crypto Exchange

Hackers Steal $41.5 Million in Solana from SwissBorg Crypto Exchange

TLDR SwissBorg has confirmed a major hack that resulted in a loss of $41.5 million in Solana. The hack targeted the partner API of SwissBorg’s SOL Earn staking protocol. The breach compromised a significant portion of SwissBorg’s total Solana holdings. Despite the loss, SwissBorg plans to use its treasury to partially refund affected users. The [...] The post Hackers Steal $41.5 Million in Solana from SwissBorg Crypto Exchange appeared first on Blockonomi.
Solana
SOL$213.26+3.61%
Major
MAJOR$0.15846+0.98%
Share
Blockonomi2025/09/09 05:57
Share
Breaking News: Crypto Funds at Risk from Massive Supply Chain Attack

Breaking News: Crypto Funds at Risk from Massive Supply Chain Attack

A malicious npm package compromise threatens JavaScript projects and crypto wallets. Here’s how it works and how to stay safe.
Safe Token
SAFE$0.4364+2.58%
SphereX
HERE$0.0002+2.56%
Share
Crypto Ticker2025/09/09 05:50
Share
$513M in Major Token Unlocks Coming This Week: APT, SOL, TRUMP Lead the Pack

$513M in Major Token Unlocks Coming This Week: APT, SOL, TRUMP Lead the Pack

Aptos faces a $48M supply release while struggling to recover from monthly losses, testing whether recent gains can withstand fresh pressure.
Solana
SOL$213.26+3.61%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.638+2.12%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01299+1.96%
Share
CryptoPotato2025/09/09 05:55
Share

Trending News

More

Hackers Steal $41.5 Million in Solana from SwissBorg Crypto Exchange

Breaking News: Crypto Funds at Risk from Massive Supply Chain Attack

$513M in Major Token Unlocks Coming This Week: APT, SOL, TRUMP Lead the Pack

OpenSea $1M NFT Fund Eclipsed by Major SEA Token Announcement

Inside the Neural Vocoder Zoo: WaveNet to Diffusion in Four Audio Clips