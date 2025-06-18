Washington’s second-biggest city, Spokane, bans crypto ATMs

2025/06/18 13:54
Washington’s second-biggest city, Spokane, bans crypto ATMs

Spokane City Council has banned crypto ATMs to curb rising scams, giving operators 60 days to remove machines amid concerns over fraud and vulnerable residents.

