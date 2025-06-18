South Korea plans to invest 16 trillion won in artificial intelligence over the next five years By: PANews 2025/06/18 13:28

PANews reported on June 18 that according to a plan reported by the Ministry of Science and Technology to the Presidential Policy Planning Committee, the South Korean government will invest 16.1 trillion won in the field of artificial intelligence in the next five years. It will ensure the safe supply of 50,000 GPUs and build AI data centers. It will support the development of artificial intelligence models and make them open to all citizens.