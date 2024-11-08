Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2024.11.8)

By: PANews
2024/11/08 11:35
Memecoin
MEME$0.002592-0.38%
MEMES
MEMES$0.00004488-0.53%

PANews and @gmgnai have jointly launched the new "Meme Daily", which allows you to quickly view the popularity distribution of the Meme section and grasp market trends!

🗓11/8 Update:
The interest rate was cut by 25 basis points, and the memes on the chain generally rose. There is hope for those who are trapped in the market!
$SMR is suspected of burning tokens, and the price took off and encountered a homonymous attack;
$Pythia artificial intelligence neural interface connected to the laboratory mouse, creating a neural mouse with double buffs of Ai + Zoo;
$MONKEY said he was dissatisfied that 43 rhesus monkeys could successfully "escape" from a biological research laboratory;
$cataclaws The official Lego mascot Paw Paw, without technology, the Lego cat still ranks in the top ten.

⚠ Tips: PVP is high risk, be cautious and always DYOR!

Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2024.11.8)

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

The U.S. SEC Crypto Task Force will hold a roundtable on financial regulation and privacy on October 17.

The U.S. SEC Crypto Task Force will hold a roundtable on financial regulation and privacy on October 17.

PANews reported on September 9th that the SEC 's Crypto Task Force will host a public roundtable discussion on financial surveillance and privacy at its Washington, D.C., headquarters on October 17th . The meeting will feature experts in privacy technology and focus on digital asset regulation and personal data security policies. Registration is required for the in-person event, which will be livestreamed online. The SEC stated that understanding the development of privacy tools will inform crypto policy and promote U.S. leadership in fintech.
Chainbase
C$0.25413+0.77%
DAR Open Network
D$0.03219+1.83%
Union
U$0.01008-9.91%
Share
PANews2025/09/09 08:03
Share
Two wallets withdraw 20,000 ETH from Coinbase and stake it on EtherFi

Two wallets withdraw 20,000 ETH from Coinbase and stake it on EtherFi

PANews reported on September 9 that according to Onchain Lens , two suspected related wallet addresses withdrew a total of 20,000 ETH from Coinbase Prime , worth approximately US$86 million, and have pledged all assets to the EtherFi platform.
Ethereum
ETH$4,283.09-0.15%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02601-0.19%
Share
PANews2025/09/09 07:55
Share
US Congress asks Treasury to develop Bitcoin strategic reserve custody plan

US Congress asks Treasury to develop Bitcoin strategic reserve custody plan

PANews reported on September 9th that Bitcoin Magazine has introduced HR 5166 in the U.S. Congress, which would require the Treasury Department to develop a custody and management plan for Bitcoin acquired by the federal government, including the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve. The bill, filed by Ohio Congressman Joyce on September 5, 2025 , addresses financial services and government appropriations for fiscal year 2026 .
Union
U$0.01008-9.91%
Share
PANews2025/09/09 08:24
Share

Trending News

More

The U.S. SEC Crypto Task Force will hold a roundtable on financial regulation and privacy on October 17.

Two wallets withdraw 20,000 ETH from Coinbase and stake it on EtherFi

US Congress asks Treasury to develop Bitcoin strategic reserve custody plan

Kalshi’s $875 million in August trading volume, recent funding signal rising competition with Polymarket

The US GENIUS stablecoin bill passed the Senate vote, but still needs the green light from the House of Representatives and the President. The Trump family stablecoin has become a controversial issue