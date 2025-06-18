A giant whale exchanged 77,000 SOL into JitoSOL for liquidity pledge By: PANews 2025/06/18 10:44

SOL $213.37 +3.57% JUNE $0.1046 +16.35%

PANews reported on June 18 that according to Onchain Lens, an address exchanged 77,160 SOL (worth approximately US$11.42 million) for 63,758.63 JitoSOL for liquidity staking on the Solana chain.