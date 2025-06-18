SEC Opens Comment Period for Franklin Templeton’s XRP and SOL Spot ETFs By: PANews 2025/06/18 08:46

PANews reported on June 18 that according to the US SEC announcement, the public comment process has been initiated for the XRP and Solana spot ETF proposals submitted by Franklin Templeton. The two ETFs are planned to be listed on the Cboe BZX exchange, and the latest review deadline has been extended to the end of July, which can be further extended. The SEC said that this move does not mean that a conclusion has been made and encourages all parties to submit opinions.