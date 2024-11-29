Comparative Analysis: What are the differences between MEME launch platform Clanker and Pump.fun?

By: PANews
2024/11/29 20:06
FUNToken
FUN$0.009354-0.62%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.013+2.04%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.004674-2.21%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002594-0.19%
tokenbot
CLANKER$36.15+1.43%

Author: Poopman , Cryptography Researcher

Compiled by: Felix, PANews

Recently, many well-known meme coins have emerged on the Base ecosystem meme coin issuance platform Clanker, including CLANKER, ANON, etc. Crypto researcher Poopman published an article comparing Clanker and Pump.fun in multiple dimensions such as business models. The following is the content details.

Comparative Analysis: What are the differences between MEME launch platform Clanker and Pump.fun?

1 ) Business Model

PumpFun: A 1% transaction fee + 2 SOLs are charged during the Bonding Curves (a process that uses smart contracts and mathematical formulas to dynamically adjust the price of tokens based on the supply of tokens) to be listed on Raydium.

Clanker: Since there is no bonding curve, use the #LpFeesCut function and collect 1% fees from Uni v3 forever.

New upgrade: 0.4% of fees are returned to issuers, providing more incentives for issuing tokens.

2 ) Total income

PumpFun: $363 million in 10 months. Currently 55 times that of Clanker.

Clanker: $6-7 million in revenue in 20 days. Revenue is inflated because part of the fees are in tokens.

3 ) Token quantity growth ( 7 days)

PumpFun: 4 million tokens, daily growth of about 1.3%

Clanker: 4768 tokens to date, with a daily growth of about 12%

4 ) Top 3 tokens issued

PumpFun:

  • Pnut: $1.1 billion
  • GOAT: $838 million
  • Chillguys: $490 million

Clanker:

  • Clanker: $83 million
  • LUM: $39 million
  • ANON: $33 million

Some key points:

Although Clanker has successfully channeled a large amount of Base volume, it has yet to show any signals in Farcaster’s favor.

Early robot sniping seemed to be a problem, but there was no clear/accurate data on its toxicity.

Farcaster’s limited user base may hinder the growth of the token number. However, this design can provide strategic value to Base and Farcaster.

The continuous increase in the types of assets on Base is the key to unlocking the "real" Base Season.

Related reading: Clanker recasts the glory of Ethereum ecosystem Meme? Analysis of AI Agent coin issuance application on Base chain

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

The U.S. SEC Crypto Task Force will hold a roundtable on financial regulation and privacy on October 17.

The U.S. SEC Crypto Task Force will hold a roundtable on financial regulation and privacy on October 17.

PANews reported on September 9th that the SEC 's Crypto Task Force will host a public roundtable discussion on financial surveillance and privacy at its Washington, D.C., headquarters on October 17th . The meeting will feature experts in privacy technology and focus on digital asset regulation and personal data security policies. Registration is required for the in-person event, which will be livestreamed online. The SEC stated that understanding the development of privacy tools will inform crypto policy and promote U.S. leadership in fintech.
Chainbase
C$0.25769+0.23%
DAR Open Network
D$0.03224+1.96%
Union
U$0.01012-10.36%
Share
PANews2025/09/09 08:03
Share
Two wallets withdraw 20,000 ETH from Coinbase and stake it on EtherFi

Two wallets withdraw 20,000 ETH from Coinbase and stake it on EtherFi

PANews reported on September 9 that according to Onchain Lens , two suspected related wallet addresses withdrew a total of 20,000 ETH from Coinbase Prime , worth approximately US$86 million, and have pledged all assets to the EtherFi platform.
Ethereum
ETH$4,286.68-0.03%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02603-0.11%
Share
PANews2025/09/09 07:55
Share
Hurun Report America U30 Summit 2022

Hurun Report America U30 Summit 2022

The Hurun America U30 Summit 2022 will be a full day of knowledge, recognition, and celebration of America’s best and upcoming Companies, Venture Capitals, and Entrepreneurs.
SUMMIT
SUMMIT$0.0000213-3.61%
Share
PANews2022/10/25 11:22
Share

Trending News

More

The U.S. SEC Crypto Task Force will hold a roundtable on financial regulation and privacy on October 17.

Two wallets withdraw 20,000 ETH from Coinbase and stake it on EtherFi

Hurun Report America U30 Summit 2022

US Congress asks Treasury to develop Bitcoin strategic reserve custody plan

Kalshi’s $875 million in August trading volume, recent funding signal rising competition with Polymarket