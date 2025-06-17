JPMorgan Files For “JPMD” Trademark, Fueling Stablecoin Speculation

By: Insidebitcoins
2025/06/17 17:25
SOON
SOON$0.3116-5.11%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.06436-3.14%

JPMorgan Chase has filed a new trademark application in the US for “JPMD,” igniting speculation that the bank might soon launch a stablecoin.

The application was filed with the US Patent and Trademark Office on June 15, and mentions crypto-related services including digital asset trading, transfer, exchange, payment processing and clearing. 

JPMorgan

Is JPMorgan Working On Stablecoin Launch With Other Banks?

JPMorgan’s filing follows a May 22 report by the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) that said JPMorgan and other banking giants are considering a joint stablecoin launch

The WSJ report added that the banks view stablecoins as a strategic tool to enhance existing payment rails and speed up cross-border settlements. These banks would also compete directly with existing, crypto-native issuers, the report said.

While “stablecoin” was not specifically mentioned in JPMorgan’s recent filing, industry observers have already drawn a link between the WSJ report and the filing, igniting speculation that JPMorgan could soon launch a stablecoin. 

The potential stablecoin launch comes as the US Senate advanced the GENIUS Stablecoin Act in a 68-30 vote. Now, it faces the last Senate vote later today. If approved, it will head to the House.

Not JPMorgan’s First Venture In The Blockchain Space

JPMorgan is already active in the blockchain space. While the bank’s CEO Jamie Dimon has publicly bashed Bitcoin (BTC) on numerous occasions, he has championed the crypto’s underlying blockchain technology as a valuable tool for financial institutions.

JPMorgan already has an active blockchain-based interbank payments platform called Kinexy, which has processed more than $1.5 trillion in payments since it launched over 4 years ago. Average daily transaction volumes for the platform also stand at more than $2 billion.

The bank also has a private stablecoin called JPM Coin, which is pegged 1:1 to either the US Dollar, British pound or euro.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Hackers Steal $41.5 Million in Solana from SwissBorg Crypto Exchange

Hackers Steal $41.5 Million in Solana from SwissBorg Crypto Exchange

TLDR SwissBorg has confirmed a major hack that resulted in a loss of $41.5 million in Solana. The hack targeted the partner API of SwissBorg’s SOL Earn staking protocol. The breach compromised a significant portion of SwissBorg’s total Solana holdings. Despite the loss, SwissBorg plans to use its treasury to partially refund affected users. The [...] The post Hackers Steal $41.5 Million in Solana from SwissBorg Crypto Exchange appeared first on Blockonomi.
Solana
SOL$214.29+3.94%
Major
MAJOR$0.1585+0.48%
Share
Blockonomi2025/09/09 05:57
Share
Breaking News: Crypto Funds at Risk from Massive Supply Chain Attack

Breaking News: Crypto Funds at Risk from Massive Supply Chain Attack

A malicious npm package compromise threatens JavaScript projects and crypto wallets. Here’s how it works and how to stay safe.
Safe Token
SAFE$0.4366+2.48%
SphereX
HERE$0.000199+2.05%
Share
Crypto Ticker2025/09/09 05:50
Share
$513M in Major Token Unlocks Coming This Week: APT, SOL, TRUMP Lead the Pack

$513M in Major Token Unlocks Coming This Week: APT, SOL, TRUMP Lead the Pack

Aptos faces a $48M supply release while struggling to recover from monthly losses, testing whether recent gains can withstand fresh pressure.
Solana
SOL$214.29+3.94%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.645+2.01%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01306+2.43%
Share
CryptoPotato2025/09/09 05:55
Share

Trending News

More

Hackers Steal $41.5 Million in Solana from SwissBorg Crypto Exchange

Breaking News: Crypto Funds at Risk from Massive Supply Chain Attack

$513M in Major Token Unlocks Coming This Week: APT, SOL, TRUMP Lead the Pack

OpenSea $1M NFT Fund Eclipsed by Major SEA Token Announcement

Inside the Neural Vocoder Zoo: WaveNet to Diffusion in Four Audio Clips