Genius Group Bitcoin treasury grows 52% as 1,000 BTC goal reaffirmed By: PANews 2025/06/17 16:11

The Nasdaq-listed AI company’s treasury surpassed the 100 BTC mark after a favorable court order enabled it to resume Bitcoin accumulation.