Alex Mashinsky won’t get a piece of Celsius’ bankruptcy pie, judge says By: PANews 2025/06/17 14:58

T $0.01633 +1.99% ALEX $0.00552 -1.25% GET $0.008575 -0.66%

Alex Mashinsky and related entities have forfeited all claims to Celsius’ bankruptcy estate as the court prioritizes restitution to creditors.