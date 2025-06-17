Fairmint calls on SEC to adopt blockchain framework for private equity markets

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/17 15:21
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.1046+16.35%

Onchain securities platform Fairmint has urged the United States Securities and Exchange Commission to adopt a blockchain-powered regulatory framework to modernize private equity markets.

On June 16, Fairmint, which operates as an SEC-registered transfer agent and develops infrastructure for compliant onchain securities, submitted a comprehensive seven-point policy proposal to the SEC’s Crypto Task Force, outlining how blockchain technology can be used to replace outdated administrative systems in the $6 trillion U.S. private securities market.

In its submission to SEC Chairman Paul Atkins and Commissioner Hester Peirce, Fairmint outlined operational challenges in private markets and proposed solutions that it claims can be implemented under current regulatory authority.

Fairmint argues that much of the sector still operates on outdated infrastructure and relies on costly, spreadsheet-based systems with no native settlement capabilities, limiting efficiency and regulatory transparency. In contrast, public markets benefit from regulated infrastructure.

The seven-part framework is expected to standardize infrastructure across transfer agents, provide real-time observability to regulators, and expand investor rights and access.

Fairmint’s proposal begins with a push to unify private market infrastructure through protocol-level interoperability, aiming to eliminate the fragmented systems that currently burden transfer agents. 

To enhance regulatory oversight, it proposes blockchain-based observer nodes that would allow the SEC to monitor transactions in real time while preserving user privacy. Another key recommendation supports investor self-custody, enabling direct ownership of private securities with embedded compliance measures.

The proposal also challenges traditional investor qualification standards by advocating for a knowledge-based accreditation model, replacing outdated wealth thresholds with competency assessments.

To support new types of market activity, Fairmint outlines a non-custodial broker-dealer structure for smart contract-based intermediation and encourages the creation of a supervised DeFi sandbox for controlled experimentation.

Lastly, Fairmint recommends replacing traditional clearing systems with a direct settlement architecture powered by smart contracts to streamline settlement and reduce reliance on intermediaries.

By adopting its proposed framework, Fairmint argues the SEC could enhance market integrity and reduce administrative burdens while enabling innovation through secure, onchain processes.

With regulatory momentum building around digital assets, Fairmint is among a growing number of firms advocating for policy reform. Under the Trump administration, the SEC has recalibrated its regulatory strategy, marked by the establishment of a dedicated Crypto Task Force to explore new policy approaches and modernize oversight frameworks.

Since its formation, the Crypto Task Force has actively sought industry feedback and held a series of regulatory roundtables with various stakeholders, focusing on areas such as tokenization, decentralized finance, and the application of existing securities laws to blockchain-based systems.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Hackers Steal $41.5 Million in Solana from SwissBorg Crypto Exchange

Hackers Steal $41.5 Million in Solana from SwissBorg Crypto Exchange

TLDR SwissBorg has confirmed a major hack that resulted in a loss of $41.5 million in Solana. The hack targeted the partner API of SwissBorg’s SOL Earn staking protocol. The breach compromised a significant portion of SwissBorg’s total Solana holdings. Despite the loss, SwissBorg plans to use its treasury to partially refund affected users. The [...] The post Hackers Steal $41.5 Million in Solana from SwissBorg Crypto Exchange appeared first on Blockonomi.
Solana
SOL$214.45+4.13%
Major
MAJOR$0.15827-0.22%
Share
Blockonomi2025/09/09 05:57
Share
Breaking News: Crypto Funds at Risk from Massive Supply Chain Attack

Breaking News: Crypto Funds at Risk from Massive Supply Chain Attack

A malicious npm package compromise threatens JavaScript projects and crypto wallets. Here’s how it works and how to stay safe.
Safe Token
SAFE$0.4376+2.36%
SphereX
HERE$0.0002+2.56%
Share
Crypto Ticker2025/09/09 05:50
Share
$513M in Major Token Unlocks Coming This Week: APT, SOL, TRUMP Lead the Pack

$513M in Major Token Unlocks Coming This Week: APT, SOL, TRUMP Lead the Pack

Aptos faces a $48M supply release while struggling to recover from monthly losses, testing whether recent gains can withstand fresh pressure.
Solana
SOL$214.45+4.13%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.637+1.80%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01311+2.66%
Share
CryptoPotato2025/09/09 05:55
Share

Trending News

More

Hackers Steal $41.5 Million in Solana from SwissBorg Crypto Exchange

Breaking News: Crypto Funds at Risk from Massive Supply Chain Attack

$513M in Major Token Unlocks Coming This Week: APT, SOL, TRUMP Lead the Pack

OpenSea $1M NFT Fund Eclipsed by Major SEA Token Announcement

Inside the Neural Vocoder Zoo: WaveNet to Diffusion in Four Audio Clips