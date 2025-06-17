European Asset Manager CoinShares Becomes 8th Firm to Bet on Solana ETF Approval

By: CryptoNews
2025/06/17 12:04
CoinShares, one of Europe’s leading digital asset managers, has filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission to launch a spot Solana (SOL) exchange-traded fund, marking the latest push by institutional players to gain exposure to the fast-growing blockchain asset class.

The filing, submitted on June 13, outlines plans to list the CoinShares Solana ETF on Nasdaq.

The fund would offer investors direct exposure to SOL, Solana’s native cryptocurrency, by tracking the CME CF Solana–Dollar Reference Rate.

Coinbase Custody Trust and BitGo will act as custodians, storing the assets offline in cold storage. A portion of the holdings may also be staked through selected providers to earn rewards, according to the S-1 filing.

Major Asset Managers Bet on Solana, Though Approval May Take Time

The move comes as a wave of asset managers, including Fidelity, 21Shares, Franklin Templeton, Grayscale, Bitwise and Canary Capital, filed or amended Solana ETF applications on the same day. VanEck, the first to propose a Solana ETF earlier this year, also submitted an updated filing. In total, eight firms have now entered the race, according to Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas.

While interest in Solana ETFs has surged, regulatory approval remains uncertain. The SEC recently requested issuers to clarify how they will handle in-kind redemptions, a key operational component for crypto ETFs.

The agency is reportedly open to allowing staking features in these products but has yet to signal any timeline for a decision.

Analyst Pegs Solana ETF Odds at 70%, With Approval Expected Later This Year

Bloomberg analysts have offered cautious projections. In February, ETF analyst Balchunas estimated a 70% chance of approval, though delays are expected.

James Seyffart, a senior ETF analyst at Bloomberg, suggested any early approvals would likely not arrive before late June or early July, with a more probable window falling in early Q4 of 2025.

Solana, often described as a faster and cheaper alternative to Ethereum, has gained significant traction among both developers and institutional investors. However, its volatility, regulatory uncertainty and security challenges continue to weigh on its path to mainstream adoption.

CoinShares’ bid, while not guaranteed to succeed, mirrors the growing appetite for diversified crypto investment products in regulated markets. As the SEC reviews this latest round of filings, issuers and investors alike are watching closely for signals on how the regulator plans to handle the next generation of digital asset ETFs.

