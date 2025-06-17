Paradigm supports Tornado Cash developers and calls for clear definition of "fund transmission" laws By: PANews 2025/06/17 11:48

PANews reported on June 17 that according to Cointelegraph, venture capital firm Paradigm has submitted a friend of the court opinion to the New York District Court in support of Tornado Cash co-founder Roman Storm, emphasizing the need to clearly explain the legal definition of "fund transmission business" to the jury. Paradigm's chief legal officer pointed out that if Storm is convicted, it will pose a serious threat to software development in the encryption and financial technology fields. The case is scheduled to go to trial on July 14.