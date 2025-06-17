SRM announces personnel changes after launching TRX strategic reserve, Weike Sun becomes chairman of the board

By: PANews
2025/06/17 10:40
PANews reported on June 17 that according to Investing, Nasdaq-listed company SRM announced personnel changes after receiving a $100 million equity investment to launch its TRX reserve strategy. Three board members resigned and Weike Sun was newly appointed as chairman of the board, and Zhihong Liu and Zi Yang were appointed as board members. Public information shows that Weike Sun graduated from Qinghai Normal University and has been in charge of senior management and consulting work in many financial technology companies such as Ruibo (Beijing) Technology Co., Ltd.

