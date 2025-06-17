JPMorgan set to roll out new crypto platform following trademark filing

By: Fxstreet
2025/06/17 09:11
  • JPMorgan Chase has filed a trademark for a digital asset platform named JPMD.
  • The platform aims to provide a suite of crypto-related services, including trading, exchange, transfer and payment.
  • The US Patent and Trademark Office has accepted JPMorgan's filing but has yet to approve it.

JPMorgan Chase plans to launch a crypto platform branded JPMD, expected to offer trading, exchange, transfer and payments for digital assets, according to a trademark filing submitted to the United States (US) Patent and Trademark Office (PTO) on Sunday.

JPMorgan files trademark to focus on crypto trading and payments

JPMorgan Chase has submitted a trademark application for a new crypto-centric platform named JPMD, according to a filing submitted to the US Patent and Trademark Office on Sunday.

JPMD is expected to offer a range of crypto-related services, including trading, exchange, transfer, payment and the issuance of digital assets. The filing also indicates that the platform may support brokerage services and electronic fund transfers.

The PTO's website revealed that the application has been formally accepted but is still awaiting an assignment to an examiner for further review.

A trademark filing is the process of applying to register a unique name, logo, or phrase, granting the applicant exclusive rights to use it in connection with specific goods or services.

The move builds on JPMorgan's recent efforts to offer crypto-related services to its customers. The bank's blockchain arm, Kinexys Digital Payments, alongside Ondo Finance and Chainlink, completed the second batch of a cross-chain Delivery versus Payment (DvP) settlement test last week.

Although Kinexys had been functioning as a permissioned blockchain network, the move marked its second transaction involving a public blockchain after a test transaction with the same stakeholders in May.

JPMorgan is also reportedly planning to accept crypto ETFs as collateral for loans, starting with BlackRock's iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT). Furthermore, the company, alongside other US banks, including Bank of America, Citigroup, and Wells Fargo, is reportedly planning to launch a joint stablecoin following progress on the GENIUS stablecoin bill, which is set for a final passage vote in the US Senate on Tuesday.

The efforts were reportedly aimed at competing with crypto-native issuers by leveraging regulatory compliance and the trust associated with traditional financial institutions.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Hackers Steal $41.5 Million in Solana from SwissBorg Crypto Exchange

Hackers Steal $41.5 Million in Solana from SwissBorg Crypto Exchange

TLDR SwissBorg has confirmed a major hack that resulted in a loss of $41.5 million in Solana. The hack targeted the partner API of SwissBorg’s SOL Earn staking protocol. The breach compromised a significant portion of SwissBorg’s total Solana holdings. Despite the loss, SwissBorg plans to use its treasury to partially refund affected users. The [...] The post Hackers Steal $41.5 Million in Solana from SwissBorg Crypto Exchange appeared first on Blockonomi.
Solana
SOL$214.45+4.13%
Major
MAJOR$0.15827-0.22%
Share
Blockonomi2025/09/09 05:57
Share
Breaking News: Crypto Funds at Risk from Massive Supply Chain Attack

Breaking News: Crypto Funds at Risk from Massive Supply Chain Attack

A malicious npm package compromise threatens JavaScript projects and crypto wallets. Here’s how it works and how to stay safe.
Safe Token
SAFE$0.4376+2.36%
SphereX
HERE$0.0002+2.56%
Share
Crypto Ticker2025/09/09 05:50
Share
$513M in Major Token Unlocks Coming This Week: APT, SOL, TRUMP Lead the Pack

$513M in Major Token Unlocks Coming This Week: APT, SOL, TRUMP Lead the Pack

Aptos faces a $48M supply release while struggling to recover from monthly losses, testing whether recent gains can withstand fresh pressure.
Solana
SOL$214.45+4.13%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.637+1.80%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01311+2.66%
Share
CryptoPotato2025/09/09 05:55
Share

Trending News

More

Hackers Steal $41.5 Million in Solana from SwissBorg Crypto Exchange

Breaking News: Crypto Funds at Risk from Massive Supply Chain Attack

$513M in Major Token Unlocks Coming This Week: APT, SOL, TRUMP Lead the Pack

OpenSea $1M NFT Fund Eclipsed by Major SEA Token Announcement

Inside the Neural Vocoder Zoo: WaveNet to Diffusion in Four Audio Clips