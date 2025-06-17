Market news: Three ships or tankers caught fire in the Gulf of Oman near the Strait of Hormuz By: PANews 2025/06/17 10:13

NEAR $2.592 +5.32% JUNE $0.1046 +16.35%

PANews reported on June 17, market news: Three ships or tankers caught fire in the Gulf of Oman near the Strait of Hormuz.