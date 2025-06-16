US SEC confirms receipt of TRUTH SOCIAL spot Bitcoin ETF application By: PANews 2025/06/16 23:04

PANews reported on June 16 that according to market news, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) confirmed that it had received the application from TRUTH SOCIAL for a spot Bitcoin ETF.