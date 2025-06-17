Bitcoin Knots Now Powers 12% of the Network in Defiant Push Against Core

By: Bitcoin.com News
2025/06/17 06:05
Moonveil
MORE$0.10203-0.08%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03616+1.03%
Core DAO
CORE$0.4412+2.60%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00674-2.88%

Recent data shows that Bitcoin Knots now powers more than 12% of the 21,908 public Bitcoin nodes. The growing preference for Knots stems largely from debates surrounding Bitcoin Core’s development, particularly proposed adjustments to the OP_RETURN function and its data capacity.

12% and Climbing

Data from Coin Dance shows a steady rise in Bitcoin Knots adoption, with 2,673 public nodes now running the software. The shift follows Bitcoin Core’s decision to eliminate the 80-byte limit on OP_RETURN transactions. The 80-byte limit refers to the maximum amount of non-payment data—like messages or metadata—that could be included in an OP_RETURN transaction output.

Bitcoin Knots Now Powers 12% of the Network in Defiant Push Against Core

Bitcoin Knots takes a more cautious approach, keeping OP_RETURN transactions limited to 42 bytes while giving users tools to block spam or low-value transactions. Its growing adoption pointedly reflects disagreement with Bitcoin Core’s move to eliminate the 80-byte limit—a controversial change now merged in Core’s code repository on Github and expected in its October 2025 release.

By the end of 2024, approximately 410 Bitcoin Knots nodes were operational, translating to roughly 12.5 new nodes coming online each day over 181 days. With Bitcoin Core currently maintaining 19,186 nodes, Knots would need 554 days at its current growth rate to reach half that figure – far exceeding the 107 days remaining until October 2025.

While 12% may sound significant, even if Bitcoin Knots climbs to 50% node adoption, larger OP_RETURN transactions can still be relayed and confirmed—as long as enough Bitcoin Core nodes transmit them and miners include them in blocks. Relay policies vary by implementation, but consensus rules permit these transactions to be mined and deemed valid across the network.

Right now plenty see the uptick as more than technical—to node runners it’s a symbolic protest in code, a signal of pushback against Bitcoin Core’s policy shifts. Node variety doubles as a quiet form of decentralized defiance. Knots nodes can’t stop transactions from getting mined, but they can clog the propagation lanes for heavier data within their own relay circles—especially if their numbers keep climbing.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Hackers Steal $41.5 Million in Solana from SwissBorg Crypto Exchange

Hackers Steal $41.5 Million in Solana from SwissBorg Crypto Exchange

TLDR SwissBorg has confirmed a major hack that resulted in a loss of $41.5 million in Solana. The hack targeted the partner API of SwissBorg’s SOL Earn staking protocol. The breach compromised a significant portion of SwissBorg’s total Solana holdings. Despite the loss, SwissBorg plans to use its treasury to partially refund affected users. The [...] The post Hackers Steal $41.5 Million in Solana from SwissBorg Crypto Exchange appeared first on Blockonomi.
Solana
SOL$214.04+3.77%
Major
MAJOR$0.1584+0.17%
Share
Blockonomi2025/09/09 05:57
Share
Breaking News: Crypto Funds at Risk from Massive Supply Chain Attack

Breaking News: Crypto Funds at Risk from Massive Supply Chain Attack

A malicious npm package compromise threatens JavaScript projects and crypto wallets. Here’s how it works and how to stay safe.
Safe Token
SAFE$0.4378+2.48%
SphereX
HERE$0.000199-4.78%
Share
Crypto Ticker2025/09/09 05:50
Share
$513M in Major Token Unlocks Coming This Week: APT, SOL, TRUMP Lead the Pack

$513M in Major Token Unlocks Coming This Week: APT, SOL, TRUMP Lead the Pack

Aptos faces a $48M supply release while struggling to recover from monthly losses, testing whether recent gains can withstand fresh pressure.
Solana
SOL$214.04+3.77%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.612+1.44%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.0131+2.50%
Share
CryptoPotato2025/09/09 05:55
Share

Trending News

More

Hackers Steal $41.5 Million in Solana from SwissBorg Crypto Exchange

Breaking News: Crypto Funds at Risk from Massive Supply Chain Attack

$513M in Major Token Unlocks Coming This Week: APT, SOL, TRUMP Lead the Pack

OpenSea $1M NFT Fund Eclipsed by Major SEA Token Announcement

Inside the Neural Vocoder Zoo: WaveNet to Diffusion in Four Audio Clips