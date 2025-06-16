Ethereum co-founder: Wall Street will ‘go deep’ into DeFi and Ethereum

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/16 14:06
Bitcoin
BTC$112,073.17+0.84%
DeepBook
DEEP$0.13751+7.03%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001657+2.15%
NodeGO Token
GO$0.0002-42.85%
SOON
SOON$0.3084-5.51%

Ethereum co-founder and Consensys founder Joseph Lubin predicts Wall Street will soon make its foray into DeFi and crypto amidst the recent spike in institutional demand for BTC and ETH.

In a recent post, Lubin highlighted the increasing demand for Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) coming from institutional investors. He believes that the spike in corporations that stock up on ETH and BTC by adopting a digital asset treasury strategy is a big indicator that the financial system is shifting to DeFi.

Therefore, he predicts that Wall Street will soon dive into decentralized protocols and digital assets as more and more companies join the race. This is because he believes Wall Street figureheads care about financial instruments that are consistently climbing higher in value. And right now, crypto is on their watchlist.

“They will be motivated to deep dive and learn what’s up with these strategies. They will have to deeply understand the details of Bitcoin and Ethereum and the strategies of MSTR and SBET. They will have do go deep on DeFi on Ethereum,” said Lubis.

In addition, he believes it is up to the crypto space builders and developers to get Wall Street “excited” about decentralized finance by continuing to grow innovation within the space and aim to widen mainstream adoption of DeFi alongside crypto.

Wall Street to spearhead accelerated shift to DeFi

Lubin sees the shift already beginning with financial regulators like the SEC no longer chasing after crypto firms as they once did during the Biden administration under Gary Gensler. Ever since Trump came into office, Lubin has seen a major shift in financial watchdogs’ attitudes towards builders in the crypto space.

“The best and brightest builders are now entering the ecosystem to build on our tech without fear of politically motivated enforcement actions from the SEC and being debanked,” said Lubin.

Despite the major advancements already made, he believes that the shift has only just begun and is on its way towards an acceleration fueled by institutional demand.

In early June, Ethereum’s price movements showed signs of an incoming rally as Wall Street demand signaled a potential comeback for the token. According to recent data from SoSoValue, Wall Street investors have been buying more spot Ethereum ETFs, generating a cumulative inflow of $3.85 billion as of June 13.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Hackers Steal $41.5 Million in Solana from SwissBorg Crypto Exchange

Hackers Steal $41.5 Million in Solana from SwissBorg Crypto Exchange

TLDR SwissBorg has confirmed a major hack that resulted in a loss of $41.5 million in Solana. The hack targeted the partner API of SwissBorg’s SOL Earn staking protocol. The breach compromised a significant portion of SwissBorg’s total Solana holdings. Despite the loss, SwissBorg plans to use its treasury to partially refund affected users. The [...] The post Hackers Steal $41.5 Million in Solana from SwissBorg Crypto Exchange appeared first on Blockonomi.
Solana
SOL$214.04+3.77%
Major
MAJOR$0.1584+0.17%
Share
Blockonomi2025/09/09 05:57
Share
Breaking News: Crypto Funds at Risk from Massive Supply Chain Attack

Breaking News: Crypto Funds at Risk from Massive Supply Chain Attack

A malicious npm package compromise threatens JavaScript projects and crypto wallets. Here’s how it works and how to stay safe.
Safe Token
SAFE$0.4378+2.48%
SphereX
HERE$0.000199-4.78%
Share
Crypto Ticker2025/09/09 05:50
Share
$513M in Major Token Unlocks Coming This Week: APT, SOL, TRUMP Lead the Pack

$513M in Major Token Unlocks Coming This Week: APT, SOL, TRUMP Lead the Pack

Aptos faces a $48M supply release while struggling to recover from monthly losses, testing whether recent gains can withstand fresh pressure.
Solana
SOL$214.04+3.77%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.612+1.44%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.0131+2.50%
Share
CryptoPotato2025/09/09 05:55
Share

Trending News

More

Hackers Steal $41.5 Million in Solana from SwissBorg Crypto Exchange

Breaking News: Crypto Funds at Risk from Massive Supply Chain Attack

$513M in Major Token Unlocks Coming This Week: APT, SOL, TRUMP Lead the Pack

OpenSea $1M NFT Fund Eclipsed by Major SEA Token Announcement

Inside the Neural Vocoder Zoo: WaveNet to Diffusion in Four Audio Clips