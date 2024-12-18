PA Picture | A look at the recent airdrop information of 18 officially announced TGE projects

By: PANews
2024/12/18 15:38

Recently, with the recovery of the crypto market, many projects have accelerated the TGE process and announced airdrop activities one after another. PANews has compiled the information of 18 recently announced TGE projects and their airdrops. Users who want to participate in the airdrops must apply for them in time within the validity period.

PA Chart | Overview of the recent airdrop information of 18 officially announced TGE projects

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

The U.S. SEC Crypto Task Force will hold a roundtable on financial regulation and privacy on October 17.

The U.S. SEC Crypto Task Force will hold a roundtable on financial regulation and privacy on October 17.

PANews reported on September 9th that the SEC 's Crypto Task Force will host a public roundtable discussion on financial surveillance and privacy at its Washington, D.C., headquarters on October 17th . The meeting will feature experts in privacy technology and focus on digital asset regulation and personal data security policies. Registration is required for the in-person event, which will be livestreamed online. The SEC stated that understanding the development of privacy tools will inform crypto policy and promote U.S. leadership in fintech.
Chainbase
C$0.25819-0.30%
DAR Open Network
D$0.03232+2.27%
Union
U$0.0101-9.09%
Share
PANews2025/09/09 08:03
Share
Two wallets withdraw 20,000 ETH from Coinbase and stake it on EtherFi

Two wallets withdraw 20,000 ETH from Coinbase and stake it on EtherFi

PANews reported on September 9 that according to Onchain Lens , two suspected related wallet addresses withdrew a total of 20,000 ETH from Coinbase Prime , worth approximately US$86 million, and have pledged all assets to the EtherFi platform.
Ethereum
ETH$4,290.61+0.02%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02602--%
Share
PANews2025/09/09 07:55
Share
Hurun Report America U30 Summit 2022

Hurun Report America U30 Summit 2022

The Hurun America U30 Summit 2022 will be a full day of knowledge, recognition, and celebration of America’s best and upcoming Companies, Venture Capitals, and Entrepreneurs.
SUMMIT
SUMMIT$0.0000216+5.36%
Share
PANews2022/10/25 11:22
Share

Trending News

More

The U.S. SEC Crypto Task Force will hold a roundtable on financial regulation and privacy on October 17.

Two wallets withdraw 20,000 ETH from Coinbase and stake it on EtherFi

Hurun Report America U30 Summit 2022

US Congress asks Treasury to develop Bitcoin strategic reserve custody plan

Kalshi’s $875 million in August trading volume, recent funding signal rising competition with Polymarket