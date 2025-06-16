International crude oil opened sharply higher by 6% on Monday By: PANews 2025/06/16 07:27

PANews reported on June 16 that affected by the Israeli-Iranian conflict, WTI crude oil opened more than 6% higher on Monday and is now trading at US$76.13 per barrel.