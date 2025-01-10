PA Chart | A chart showing the six most popular candidates for CFTC chairman

By: PANews
2025/01/10 10:05
Rostin Behnam, Chairman of the U.S. CFTC, will resign on January 20, and the market is paying more attention to his successor. Currently, the transition team of President-elect Trump is actively looking for candidates. Current CFTC commissioners, Kraken and a16z executives are all strong contenders. They all have rich experience in financial supervision and deep background in crypto policy, which adds a lot of suspense to this competition.

