Cryptocurrency Remittances Spike 40% in Latin America

By: Bitcoin.com News
2025/06/15 16:40
Triathon
GROW$0.0225-6.25%
NodeGO Token
GO$0.0002-42.85%

According to a report by Chainalysis and AUSTRAC, cryptocurrency rails for remittances are booming in Latam. This use case, which previously struggled to gain momentum, is currently experiencing significant growth, with volumes increasing by over 40% in 2024 and the potential for further growth as stablecoins go mainstream.

Cryptocurrency Remittances Grow 40% in Latam With Room for Growth

Latin America, once again, is at the forefront of crypto adoption. According to a recent report by Chainalysis, a cryptocurrency and blockchain intelligence firm, and AUSTRAC, the Australian Transaction Reports and Analysis Centre, the use of cryptocurrency to send remittances to Latam has grown close to 40%.

The report states that crypto ATMs, which cut the middlemen and allow less savvy users to send money with physical interaction, have the possibility of growing adoption even more. The reason lies in the increased adoption of stablecoins, which are now officially supported in the crypto strategy of the White House, as they provide a method for “promoting and protecting the sovereignty of the United States dollar.”

In this context, the value of stablecoins for struggling Latam economies is clear, as it provides a dollar proxy that helps citizens in conserving their purchasing power in markets where access to physical dollars is not guaranteed, or simply out of the question due to capital control constraints.

There are over 38,000 crypto ATM’s worldwide, with the U.S. reaching over 30,000 ATM. Mexico, Puerto Rico, Panama, Colombia, and Argentina register the highest numbers of crypto ATM’s in the region, without including El Salvador, which registers over 200 locations, according to Coin ATM Radar.

Nonetheless, El Salvador is experiencing a reduction in the volumes of remittances, per central bank official numbers. However, this might be influenced by the winding-down processes of Chivo Wallet, the state-sponsored wallet, and the ongoing “confinement” of the country’s bitcoin operations away from the public sector.

Even facing government opposition, like in Brazil, where a proposal to ban stablecoin withdrawals to self-custody wallets is being discussed, remittances using these are poised to keep growing due to the advantages they present over standard remittances.

Read more: Crypto Remittances Fell Nearly 45% in El Salvador

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Hackers Steal $41.5 Million in Solana from SwissBorg Crypto Exchange

Hackers Steal $41.5 Million in Solana from SwissBorg Crypto Exchange

TLDR SwissBorg has confirmed a major hack that resulted in a loss of $41.5 million in Solana. The hack targeted the partner API of SwissBorg’s SOL Earn staking protocol. The breach compromised a significant portion of SwissBorg’s total Solana holdings. Despite the loss, SwissBorg plans to use its treasury to partially refund affected users. The [...] The post Hackers Steal $41.5 Million in Solana from SwissBorg Crypto Exchange appeared first on Blockonomi.
Solana
SOL$213.73+3.26%
Major
MAJOR$0.15822+0.15%
Share
Blockonomi2025/09/09 05:57
Share
Breaking News: Crypto Funds at Risk from Massive Supply Chain Attack

Breaking News: Crypto Funds at Risk from Massive Supply Chain Attack

A malicious npm package compromise threatens JavaScript projects and crypto wallets. Here’s how it works and how to stay safe.
Safe Token
SAFE$0.4371+1.95%
SphereX
HERE$0.000199-5.23%
Share
Crypto Ticker2025/09/09 05:50
Share
$513M in Major Token Unlocks Coming This Week: APT, SOL, TRUMP Lead the Pack

$513M in Major Token Unlocks Coming This Week: APT, SOL, TRUMP Lead the Pack

Aptos faces a $48M supply release while struggling to recover from monthly losses, testing whether recent gains can withstand fresh pressure.
Solana
SOL$213.73+3.26%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.6+1.22%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01308+2.26%
Share
CryptoPotato2025/09/09 05:55
Share

Trending News

More

Hackers Steal $41.5 Million in Solana from SwissBorg Crypto Exchange

Breaking News: Crypto Funds at Risk from Massive Supply Chain Attack

$513M in Major Token Unlocks Coming This Week: APT, SOL, TRUMP Lead the Pack

OpenSea $1M NFT Fund Eclipsed by Major SEA Token Announcement

Inside the Neural Vocoder Zoo: WaveNet to Diffusion in Four Audio Clips