Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.1.20)

By: PANews
2025/01/20 10:37
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1541+23.47%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002593+0.73%
MEMES
MEMES$0.00004491-0.70%

PANews and GMGN.AI have jointly launched the new "Ai&Meme Daily", which provides a quick overview of the popularity distribution of Ai&Meme and allows you to quickly grasp market trends!

🗓1/20 Update:
Trump and his wife used two currencies to plunder the liquidity of the cryptocurrency circle, and the entire Northwest Shanxi (Solana) became a mess
Fartcoin, the only AI Agent, rose against the trend and broke through 2 US dollars!

⚠ Tips: PVP is high risk, be cautious and always DYOR! Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.1.20)

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

US DOJ reports record $225 million seizure of funds related to crypto confidence scams

US DOJ reports record $225 million seizure of funds related to crypto confidence scams

The US Department of Justice (DOJ) announced on Wednesday the largest cryptocurrency seizure in its history, targeting more than $225 million tied to crypto frauds.
Moonveil
MORE$0.1015+0.22%
AssangeDAO
JUSTICE$0.00006523+0.49%
Share
Fxstreet2025/06/19 18:42
Share
El Salvador’s Bitcoin Journey Hits 4-Year Mark, Results Still Divisive

El Salvador’s Bitcoin Journey Hits 4-Year Mark, Results Still Divisive

El Salvador marked the fourth anniversary of its Bitcoin legal tender law with another purchase — a deliberate, headline-ready buy that keeps the country’s crypto holdings on display. Related Reading: Russia Looks To Open Crypto Market Wider For Citizens – Details Government Figures Show 21 BTC Were Added According to President Nayib Bukele and the […]
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.014556+1.25%
Bitcoin
BTC$111,497.32+0.63%
READY
READY$0.003281-0.09%
Share
Bitcoinist2025/09/09 07:00
Share
Eightco Stock Jumps 3000% on Worldcoin Treasury Strategy, BitMine Investment

Eightco Stock Jumps 3000% on Worldcoin Treasury Strategy, BitMine Investment

Eightco shares surged after unveiling plan to hold Worldcoin as its main treasury asset.
Share
Coinstats2025/09/09 06:10
Share

Trending News

More

US DOJ reports record $225 million seizure of funds related to crypto confidence scams

El Salvador’s Bitcoin Journey Hits 4-Year Mark, Results Still Divisive

Eightco Stock Jumps 3000% on Worldcoin Treasury Strategy, BitMine Investment

Getting Started with Jupiter Lend

Trump administration plans to release report criticizing Bureau of Labor Statistics soon