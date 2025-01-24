Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.1.24) By: PANews 2025/01/24 10:57

FUN $0.009348 -0.82% PLAY $0.04509 +2.89% AI $0.1534 +22.81% MEME $0.002595 +0.46% MEMES $0.00004492 -0.70%

PANews and GMGN.AI have jointly launched the new "Ai&Meme Daily", which provides a quick overview of the popularity distribution of Ai&Meme and allows you to quickly grasp market trends! 🗓1/24 Update:

$VINE Yesterday's best quick pass, VINECOIN issued by the short video platform Vine

$ALON Pump.fun co-created Alon Cohen related meme coin, slightly controversial

$YZI Binance Labs changed its name to YZI Labs $YZI quickly closed the door ⚠ Tips: PVP is high risk, be cautious and always DYOR!