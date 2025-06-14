Circle jumps 25%, defies crypto and stock market plunge amid Middle East war tensions

By: Fxstreet
2025/06/14 07:04
  • Circle recorded a 25% gain on Friday, following reports of Amazon and Walmart exploring stablecoin offerings.
  • Anticipation of the final Senate vote on the GENIUS stablecoin regulation bill next week has also contributed to CRCL's price growth.
  • CRCL's surge comes amid bearish pressure in the crypto and stock markets after Israel attacked key locations in Iran.

Stablecoin issuer Circle (CRCL) saw a 25% gain on Friday, recouping losses from a 9% decline the previous day following the Senate scheduling a final vote on the GENIUS stablecoin regulation bill and reports of Amazon and Walmart exploring stablecoin offerings.

Circle surge past $133 amid rising stablecoin interest

Circle's stock, CRCL, surged on Friday from an opening price of $108 to $133, marking its highest daily close since its debut on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) last Thursday. The price rise, which saw its market cap hitting $32.43 billion, represents a 330% increase from its initial public offering (IPO) price of $31.

The USDC issuer's price growth follows developments around Amazon and Walmart, which are reportedly planning to launch US Dollar-backed stablecoins for customers, according to the Wall Street Journal. The two merchants join a growing list of companies that are considering adding stablecoins to their payment channels.

This comes as the GENIUS bill draws closer to becoming law. The Senate is set for a final vote on the bill on Tuesday. If it passes, the bill will head to the House for deliberation.

The GENIUS bill aims to regulate stablecoins and their issuers in the US.

Meanwhile, CRCL's surge comes amid bearish pressure in the crypto and stock markets following rising Middle East war tensions after Israel launched attacks on key locations in Iran.

Bitcoin (BTC) fell to an intraday low of $103,000 before rebounding slightly above $105,000 at the time of writing. Altcoins were not spared from the downturn, with Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL) and XRP each posting losses of nearly 10% before seeing a slight recovery.

Traditional markets also felt the impact, with the S&P 500 dropping more than 1% on the day.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Hackers Steal $41.5 Million in Solana from SwissBorg Crypto Exchange

Hackers Steal $41.5 Million in Solana from SwissBorg Crypto Exchange

TLDR SwissBorg has confirmed a major hack that resulted in a loss of $41.5 million in Solana. The hack targeted the partner API of SwissBorg’s SOL Earn staking protocol. The breach compromised a significant portion of SwissBorg’s total Solana holdings. Despite the loss, SwissBorg plans to use its treasury to partially refund affected users. The [...] The post Hackers Steal $41.5 Million in Solana from SwissBorg Crypto Exchange appeared first on Blockonomi.
Solana
SOL$213.73+3.26%
Major
MAJOR$0.15822+0.15%
Share
Blockonomi2025/09/09 05:57
Share
Breaking News: Crypto Funds at Risk from Massive Supply Chain Attack

Breaking News: Crypto Funds at Risk from Massive Supply Chain Attack

A malicious npm package compromise threatens JavaScript projects and crypto wallets. Here’s how it works and how to stay safe.
Safe Token
SAFE$0.4371+1.95%
SphereX
HERE$0.000199-5.23%
Share
Crypto Ticker2025/09/09 05:50
Share
$513M in Major Token Unlocks Coming This Week: APT, SOL, TRUMP Lead the Pack

$513M in Major Token Unlocks Coming This Week: APT, SOL, TRUMP Lead the Pack

Aptos faces a $48M supply release while struggling to recover from monthly losses, testing whether recent gains can withstand fresh pressure.
Solana
SOL$213.73+3.26%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.6+1.22%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01308+2.26%
Share
CryptoPotato2025/09/09 05:55
Share

Trending News

More

Hackers Steal $41.5 Million in Solana from SwissBorg Crypto Exchange

Breaking News: Crypto Funds at Risk from Massive Supply Chain Attack

$513M in Major Token Unlocks Coming This Week: APT, SOL, TRUMP Lead the Pack

OpenSea $1M NFT Fund Eclipsed by Major SEA Token Announcement

Inside the Neural Vocoder Zoo: WaveNet to Diffusion in Four Audio Clips