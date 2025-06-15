946 Exahash—Miners Push Bitcoin to New Computational Heights Despite Pay Drop

By: Bitcoin.com News
2025/06/15 00:30
EPNS
PUSH$0.03618+0.77%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.06808-3.70%

At block height 901,152 on Friday, the Bitcoin network logged its 12th difficulty adjustment of the year, slipping a slight 0.45%, which lowered the difficulty to 126.41 trillion. The next day, Saturday, miners pushed the network’s computational power to yet another peak, eclipsing the previous high recorded last month.

Difficulty Drops, Hashrate Soars, but Miners Still Feel the Heat

On June 14, 2025, Bitcoin’s hashrate carved out a fresh milestone, hitting a peak of 946 exahash per second (EH/s) based on the seven-day simple moving average (SMA). The prior all-time high (ATH) was set on May 31, when the network reached 943 EH/s. As of 8 a.m. Eastern on Saturday, the hashrate measured 944.84 EH/s.

946 Exahash—Miners Push Bitcoin to New Computational Heights Despite Pay DropBitcoin hashrate on Saturday, June 14, 2025, according to hashrateindex.com.

This latest ATH arrived just after a slight difficulty adjustment, a 0.45% dip that nudged the metric down from 126.98 trillion to 126.41 trillion. Although this shift offered minor relief, the difficulty remains elevated—continuing to weigh heavily on miners. The next recalibration is projected for around June 29, 2025. Of the 12 difficulty changes so far this year, eight have been upward revisions while four marked downward moves.

Meanwhile, mining revenue has declined compared to levels seen 30 days ago, with the hashprice slipping from a daily yield of $55.53 per petahash per second (PH/s) on May 14 to the current $52.92 per PH/s. In the past 24 hours, miners earned an average of 3.17 BTC from both block subsidies and transaction fees combined, with fees contributing just 1.32% to the total haul.

At the moment, block times are lagging behind the ideal 10-minute average, and the next difficulty adjustment—slated for June 29—is tentatively projected to dip by about 7.74%. Naturally, that figure is fluid and likely to shift greatly by the time the change is implemented. Especially if the hashrate holds at elevated levels and block production begins to accelerate.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Bitcoin climbs above $112K, but derivatives data show traders remain cautious

Bitcoin climbs above $112K, but derivatives data show traders remain cautious

Bitcoin derivatives markets showed persistent caution, with sentiment influenced by BTC spot ETF outflows and Strategy not being included in the S&P 500 index. Key takeaways:Bitcoin options skew and futures funding rates highlight persistent caution, despite BTC defending the $110,000 support level.spot Bitcoin ETF outflows and Strategy’s S&P 500 index negative decision continue weighing on trader sentiment.Read more
Bitcoin
BTC$112,084.96+0.58%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10221+0.13%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.137-3.80%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/09 04:05
Share
Highlights of Stanford HAI's 2025 Artificial Intelligence Index Report

Highlights of Stanford HAI's 2025 Artificial Intelligence Index Report

AI is more efficient, more accessible and more affordable; in addition, Asians are more optimistic about AI.
Moonveil
MORE$0.10221+0.13%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.137-3.80%
HAI
HAI$0.007968+2.10%
Share
PANews2025/04/14 16:25
Share
These 3 Best Crypto Presales Could Skyrocket as Crypto Market Recovers

These 3 Best Crypto Presales Could Skyrocket as Crypto Market Recovers

Enjoy the videos and music you love, upload original content, and share it all with friends, family, and the world on YouTube.
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/09 05:00
Share

Trending News

More

Bitcoin climbs above $112K, but derivatives data show traders remain cautious

Highlights of Stanford HAI's 2025 Artificial Intelligence Index Report

These 3 Best Crypto Presales Could Skyrocket as Crypto Market Recovers

Kazachstan werkt aan nationale cryptoreserve en cryptowet in 2026

Optimistic US Stock Market Performance: Major Indices Close Higher