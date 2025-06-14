Next week's macro outlook: The Israeli-Iranian missile war is fully escalating, and the "wartime market" of gold and crude oil may wipe out all shorts

By: PANews
2025/06/14 23:14
MAY
MAY$0.04217+1.76%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0929+3.33%

PANews reported on June 14 that the conflict between Israel and Iran suddenly escalated on Friday. At the close of the day, commodities were the first to bear the brunt of the pressure brought by the ongoing conflict. U.S. oil climbed by about 6%, and the cumulative increase this week was more than 10%. Spot gold rose by nearly $50, firmly standing above the $3,400 mark, and rose by more than 3.7% this week. In the coming week, many central banks including the United States, Britain and Japan will hold policy meetings, and the conflict between Israel and Iran will continue to escalate this week. The following are the key points that the market will focus on in the new week:

At 20:30 on Monday, the New York Fed manufacturing index for June will be released;

On Tuesday, the Bank of Japan announced its interest rate decision;

At 20:30 on Wednesday, the number of initial jobless claims in the United States for the week ending June 14;

At 02:00 on Thursday, the Federal Reserve FOMC will announce its interest rate decision and a summary of economic expectations;

At 02:30 on Thursday, Federal Reserve Chairman Powell held a monetary policy press conference.

Next Tuesday, monthly U.S. retail sales data will be in focus. Investors will want to see whether tariffs have led to higher prices, weighing on consumer spending. With a 90-day pause in a series of Trump tariffs set to end on July 8, trade developments are likely to continue to unsettle markets.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Bitcoin climbs above $112K, but derivatives data show traders remain cautious

Bitcoin climbs above $112K, but derivatives data show traders remain cautious

Bitcoin derivatives markets showed persistent caution, with sentiment influenced by BTC spot ETF outflows and Strategy not being included in the S&P 500 index. Key takeaways:Bitcoin options skew and futures funding rates highlight persistent caution, despite BTC defending the $110,000 support level.spot Bitcoin ETF outflows and Strategy’s S&P 500 index negative decision continue weighing on trader sentiment.Read more
Bitcoin
BTC$112,084.96+0.58%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10221+0.13%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.137-3.80%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/09 04:05
Share
Highlights of Stanford HAI's 2025 Artificial Intelligence Index Report

Highlights of Stanford HAI's 2025 Artificial Intelligence Index Report

AI is more efficient, more accessible and more affordable; in addition, Asians are more optimistic about AI.
Moonveil
MORE$0.10221+0.13%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.137-3.80%
HAI
HAI$0.007968+2.10%
Share
PANews2025/04/14 16:25
Share
These 3 Best Crypto Presales Could Skyrocket as Crypto Market Recovers

These 3 Best Crypto Presales Could Skyrocket as Crypto Market Recovers

Enjoy the videos and music you love, upload original content, and share it all with friends, family, and the world on YouTube.
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/09 05:00
Share

Trending News

More

Bitcoin climbs above $112K, but derivatives data show traders remain cautious

Highlights of Stanford HAI's 2025 Artificial Intelligence Index Report

These 3 Best Crypto Presales Could Skyrocket as Crypto Market Recovers

Kazachstan werkt aan nationale cryptoreserve en cryptowet in 2026

Optimistic US Stock Market Performance: Major Indices Close Higher