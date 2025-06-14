Coinbase Institutional: Corporate leveraged purchases of cryptocurrencies may cause systemic risks By: PANews 2025/06/14 21:13

PANews reported on June 14 that according to The Block, Coinbase Institutional said that corporate leveraged purchases of cryptocurrencies may bring systemic risks, but the short-term impact of this risk seems to be limited. At the same time, supported by factors such as improved US economic growth expectations, possible interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve, rising corporate financial adoption rates, and clearer supervision, the cryptocurrency market will usher in constructive development in the second half of 2025. It is reported that more and more listed companies are beginning to adopt Bitcoin-backed balance sheets. Currently, a total of 228 companies have reported cryptocurrency holdings under the new rules of the US Financial Accounting Standards Board.