OSL Trading Moments: Market bullish and bearish signals are mixed, and institutions show signs of accumulation

1. Market observation

The cryptocurrency market has recently shown a diversified development trend. In terms of institutional investment, US retailer GameStop is considering including Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies in its balance sheet, while JPMorgan Chase has increased its Bitcoin holdings by 69%, highlighting the strong interest of institutional investors in crypto assets. Thanks to the strong performance of Bitcoin and the recovery of retail transactions, the cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase performed well in the fourth quarter.

However, the market also faces some challenges. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell reiterated his firm stance on quantitative tightening, sparking market concerns. The Ethereum market also fluctuated, with a large investor selling 20,000 ETH worth $52.84 million on the Kr short exchange. But it is worth noting that the Ethereum Foundation recently allocated $120 million worth of ETH tokens to DeFi lending protocols Aave, Spark and Compound, showing continued support for the development of the ecosystem.

In terms of Bitcoin price prediction, based on the Flag Pole Pattern analysis, the market is cautiously optimistic and expects Bitcoin to hit $120,000. However, some traders warn that if market conditions fail to improve, BTC may pull back to $92,000. Nevertheless, signs of continued accumulation by institutional investors have always been a positive sign for long-term growth.

At the regulatory and policy level, President Trump has expressed his desire to move all Bitcoin mining operations to the U.S. At the same time, U.S. Customs is delaying shipments of mining machines from major Chinese suppliers, causing supply chain disruptions, which echoes calls to promote domestic mining.

Looking ahead, Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood maintains her optimistic forecast that Bitcoin prices will exceed $1 million by 2030, citing increased institutional participation and the possibility of government adoption. Another positive signal is that Japanese company Metaplanet raised 4 billion yen through zero-coupon bonds to increase its holdings of Bitcoin, reflecting the confidence of the Asian market in crypto assets.

2. Key data (as of 09:30 HKT on February 14)

S&P 500: 6,115.07 (+3.97% year-to-date)

Nasdaq: 19,945.64 (+3.29% year-to-date)

10-year Treasury yield: 4.540% (-3.60 basis points year-to-date)

US dollar index: 107.02 (-1.34% year-to-date)

Bitcoin: $96,605 (+3.42% YTD), with daily spot volume of $36.84 billion

Ethereum: $2,675.28 (-20.01% year-to-date), with a daily spot volume of $18.72 billion

3. ETF flows (February 13 EST)

Bitcoin ETF: -$183 million

Ethereum ETF: +$800,000

4. Important Dates (Hong Kong Time)

U.S. core CPI year-on-year in January (21:30, February 12)

Actual: 3.3% / Previous: 3.2% / Expected: 3.1%

U.S. CPI year-on-year in January (21:30, February 12)

Actual: 3.0% / Previous: 2.9% / Expected: 2.9%

U.S. PPI month-on-month in January (21:30, February 13)

Actual: 0.4% / Previous: 0.4% / Expected: 0.3%

U.S. retail sales in January (21:30, February 14)

Actual: To be announced / Previous value: 0.4% / Expected: -0.1%

5. Hot News

Glassnode Lianchuang: Weak market liquidity and slowing network growth may cause BTC to fall to $92,000

Nexus announces launch of Layer 1 blockchain, testnet to open on February 19

21,000 BTC options and 176,000 ETH options will expire today

Tiktok has been relisted on the App Store and Google Play Store

Doodles announced that it will launch the official token DOOD on Solana, and 68% of the tokens will be allocated to the community

GameStop Considers Investing in Bitcoin, Other Cryptocurrencies

SEC Accepts Grayscale XRP Trust Conversion ETF Application, Starts Review Process

Coinbase's full-year revenue in 2024 will reach $6.6 billion, with a net profit of $2.6 billion

US SEC has confirmed that it has accepted the DOGE ETF application

Zhao Changpeng released photos of his pet dog Broccoli and their story

Binance Futures will launch IPUSDT 1-25x USDT perpetual contracts

OpenSea: OS2 open beta is now live, SEA tokens are coming soon

MyShell will open airdrops at 22:30 today, and the token economics have been released

Lens Chain plans to adopt Aave’s stablecoin GHO as its native gas token

Binance Futures will launch B3USDT 1-25x USDT perpetual contracts

Mastercard reveals 30% of its transactions will be tokenized by 2024

Data: About 1.4 billion USDC were transferred from Binance to the address starting with 0xad354 10 minutes ago

Binance Alpha adds AERO, ONDO, MORPHO, VIRTUAL

20 million TRUMPs were transferred from Binance to an unknown wallet within 2 hours, worth about $342 million

Bittensor is about to launch dTAO upgrade and optimize the token issuance mechanism

Coinbase seeks to re-enter Indian market, in talks with regulators

South Korea's Financial Services Commission plans to open corporate and exchange accounts in three stages

Japanese medical services company SBC Medica announces purchase of approximately $6.7 million in Bitcoin

Robinhood Q4 Crypto Trading Volume Surges 400% to $70 Billion

