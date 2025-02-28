PA Chart | A look back at the crypto panic moments from 2018 to 2025

By: PANews
2025/02/28 13:11

Recently, Bitcoin has led the market downward, and the crypto market has once again been shrouded in panic. According to data from Alternative.me, in the past 7 days, the cryptocurrency panic and greed index once fell to 10, hitting a new low since June 2022, and was at an extreme panic level. PANews sorted out the cyclical volatility events in the crypto market in the past few years, from the perspective of multiple key factors that triggered panic moments, including macroeconomics, internal crises in the industry, speculative bubble bursts, and regulatory pressure.

PA Chart | A look back at the crypto panic moments from 2018 to 2025

El Salvador’s Bitcoin Journey Hits 4-Year Mark, Results Still Divisive

El Salvador marked the fourth anniversary of its Bitcoin legal tender law with another purchase — a deliberate, headline-ready buy that keeps the country’s crypto holdings on display. Related Reading: Russia Looks To Open Crypto Market Wider For Citizens – Details Government Figures Show 21 BTC Were Added According to President Nayib Bukele and the […]
Eightco Stock Jumps 3000% on Worldcoin Treasury Strategy, BitMine Investment

Eightco shares surged after unveiling plan to hold Worldcoin as its main treasury asset.
A whale opened 19 long positions on HyperLiquid, and now has a floating loss of about $22 million

PANews reported on June 22 that according to Onchain Lens detection, a whale opened 19 long positions on HyperLiquid, involving assets including SOL, ETH, HYPE, XRP, ADA, etc. Due to
