Tony G Co-Investment Buys 10,000 Hyperliquid Tokens to Strengthen DeFi Strategy

By: Bitcoin.com News
2025/06/14 06:54
Gravity
G$0.01165+3.73%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$50.75+7.11%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001646+1.41%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01308+2.02%

Tony G Co-Investment Holdings has made its first direct investment in the Hyperliquid ecosystem, purchasing over 10,000 HYPE tokens to bolster its DeFi-focused digital asset strategy.

$438,000 HyperLiquid Token Purchase Expands Tony G Co-Investment DeFi Portfolio

Tony G Co-Investment Holdings Ltd. (CSE: TONY) has announced its initial investment into the Hyperliquid ecosystem with the acquisition of 10,387 HYPE tokens, valued at approximately US$438,828.

According to the announcement, this move marks the company’s first direct exposure to Hyperliquid, signaling a strategic expansion of its presence in the decentralized finance (DeFi) sector.

The tokens were purchased at an average price of US$42.24 each, reinforcing the company’s commitment to diversifying its digital asset holdings and capturing growth opportunities within emerging blockchain networks.

“This acquisition reflects our strategic commitment to supporting digital infrastructure that is driving the next wave of innovation. Hyperliquid represents one of the most exciting developments in decentralized trading infrastructure, and we are proud to be one of the first public companies to invest in the Hyperliquid ecosystem,” said Matt Zahab, CEO of Tony G Co-Investment Holdings.

The transaction was executed through Wonderfi Technologies Inc., a leading Canadian digital asset platform and regulated marketplace operator. This partnership underscores the growing role of regulated exchanges in facilitating institutional and corporate entry into decentralized ecosystems.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Bitcoin climbs above $112K, but derivatives data show traders remain cautious

Bitcoin climbs above $112K, but derivatives data show traders remain cautious

Bitcoin derivatives markets showed persistent caution, with sentiment influenced by BTC spot ETF outflows and Strategy not being included in the S&P 500 index. Key takeaways:Bitcoin options skew and futures funding rates highlight persistent caution, despite BTC defending the $110,000 support level.spot Bitcoin ETF outflows and Strategy’s S&P 500 index negative decision continue weighing on trader sentiment.Read more
Bitcoin
BTC$112,199.36+0.65%
Moonveil
MORE$0.1021+0.23%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.139-3.63%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/09 04:05
Share
Highlights of Stanford HAI's 2025 Artificial Intelligence Index Report

Highlights of Stanford HAI's 2025 Artificial Intelligence Index Report

AI is more efficient, more accessible and more affordable; in addition, Asians are more optimistic about AI.
Moonveil
MORE$0.1021+0.23%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.139-3.63%
HAI
HAI$0.007948+1.81%
Share
PANews2025/04/14 16:25
Share
These 3 Best Crypto Presales Could Skyrocket as Crypto Market Recovers

These 3 Best Crypto Presales Could Skyrocket as Crypto Market Recovers

Enjoy the videos and music you love, upload original content, and share it all with friends, family, and the world on YouTube.
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/09 05:00
Share

Trending News

More

Bitcoin climbs above $112K, but derivatives data show traders remain cautious

Highlights of Stanford HAI's 2025 Artificial Intelligence Index Report

These 3 Best Crypto Presales Could Skyrocket as Crypto Market Recovers

Kazachstan werkt aan nationale cryptoreserve en cryptowet in 2026

Optimistic US Stock Market Performance: Major Indices Close Higher