Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.3.7) By: PANews 2025/03/07 10:15

T $0.01631 +1.61% AI $0.1539 +23.02% HOT $0.0009664 +3.29% MEME $0.002625 +1.19% MEMES $0.00004498 -0.61%

PANews and GMGN.AI jointly launched "Ai&Meme Daily", which provides a quick overview of the popularity distribution of Ai&Meme and allows you to quickly grasp market trends! 🗓3/7 Update:

Trump's reserve plan is implemented, BTC falls below $85,000. There are not many hot spots on the chain, and non-mainstream inscriptions are rising secretly. ⚠ Tips: PVP is high risk, be cautious and always DYOR!