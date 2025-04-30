Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.4.30)

By: PANews
2025/04/30 10:14
FUNToken
FUN$0,009346+%0,06
pump.fun
PUMP$0,00476-%3,79
Sleepless AI
AI$0,145+%14,71
Memecoin
MEME$0,002623-%0,07
MEMES
MEMES$0,00004517-%0,17

What happened in the past 24 hours? Take a look at the picture review of "Ai&Meme Daily"!

🗓4/30 Update:
The world has suffered from pump.fun for a long time
NFT whale dingaling is preparing to launch boop.fun and conduct an airdrop
Gold Dogs are frequently issued on the SOL chain, but the scale and funds are far smaller than before

⚠ Tips: PVP is high risk, be cautious and always DYOR!

