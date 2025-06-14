India cracks down on crypto tax evasion in enforcement push

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/14 01:37
EPNS
PUSH$0.0362+0.63%
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1.2693+10.13%

India’s Income Tax Department has launched a fresh crackdown on potential tax evasion and money laundering tied to virtual digital assets, including cryptocurrencies. 

According to government officials and local reporting, the department has identified individuals and entities engaging in crypto transactions who failed to comply with the Income Tax Act, 1961.

The Central Board of Direct Taxes recently sent emails to thousands of individuals, urging them to review and update their income tax returns if crypto income was misreported or omitted. The initiative is part of CBDT’s broader NUDGE campaign, aimed at encouraging voluntary compliance.

This marks the third NUDGE campaign in six months, following earlier drives that focused on foreign asset disclosures and false political donation deductions.

Although India does not recognize cryptocurrencies as legal tender, income from VDA transfers has been taxable since April 2022. Under Section 115BBH of the Income Tax Act, crypto income is taxed at a flat 30% without deductions, except for the cost of acquisition.

Losses cannot be offset or carried forward.

India’s mismatching tax documents 

Officials say discrepancies are being uncovered through data analytics, including mismatches between income tax returns and tax deducted at source filings by crypto exchanges, or Virtual Asset Service Providers. 

Some taxpayers reportedly failed to file the mandatory Schedule VDA or declared crypto income at lower tax rates, while others wrongly claimed deductions.

The crackdown comes amid broader concerns over the use of unaccounted income in high-risk crypto investments. While the government is working on a discussion paper to explore regulatory options for VDAs, including a possible ban, it has clarified that taxation does not imply formal approval of cryptocurrencies.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Bitcoin climbs above $112K, but derivatives data show traders remain cautious

Bitcoin climbs above $112K, but derivatives data show traders remain cautious

Bitcoin derivatives markets showed persistent caution, with sentiment influenced by BTC spot ETF outflows and Strategy not being included in the S&P 500 index. Key takeaways:Bitcoin options skew and futures funding rates highlight persistent caution, despite BTC defending the $110,000 support level.spot Bitcoin ETF outflows and Strategy’s S&P 500 index negative decision continue weighing on trader sentiment.Read more
Bitcoin
BTC$112,199.36+0.65%
Moonveil
MORE$0.1021+0.23%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.139-3.63%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/09 04:05
Share
Highlights of Stanford HAI's 2025 Artificial Intelligence Index Report

Highlights of Stanford HAI's 2025 Artificial Intelligence Index Report

AI is more efficient, more accessible and more affordable; in addition, Asians are more optimistic about AI.
Moonveil
MORE$0.1021+0.23%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.139-3.63%
HAI
HAI$0.007948+1.81%
Share
PANews2025/04/14 16:25
Share
These 3 Best Crypto Presales Could Skyrocket as Crypto Market Recovers

These 3 Best Crypto Presales Could Skyrocket as Crypto Market Recovers

Enjoy the videos and music you love, upload original content, and share it all with friends, family, and the world on YouTube.
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/09 05:00
Share

Trending News

More

Bitcoin climbs above $112K, but derivatives data show traders remain cautious

Highlights of Stanford HAI's 2025 Artificial Intelligence Index Report

These 3 Best Crypto Presales Could Skyrocket as Crypto Market Recovers

Kazachstan werkt aan nationale cryptoreserve en cryptowet in 2026

Optimistic US Stock Market Performance: Major Indices Close Higher