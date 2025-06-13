How to legally stake crypto in 2025: What is now allowed after the SEC’s latest move By: PANews 2025/06/13 23:54

T $0,01625 +1,12% MOVE $0,1249 +4,86% NOW $0,00673 -3,30%

The SEC’s 2025 guideline clarifies the regulatory stance regarding crypto staking. It states what is and isn’t allowed and how you can stake lawfully.