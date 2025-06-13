Meta invests $14.3 billion in Scale AI to strengthen its general artificial intelligence layout

By: PANews
2025/06/13 18:22
PANews reported on June 13 that according to Decrypt, Meta announced that it would acquire a 49% stake in data labeling company Scale AI for $14.3 billion, with a valuation of $29 billion, making it the second largest investment in its history. Founder Alexandr Wang will join Meta to lead the establishment of a new "Super Intelligence Lab" to focus on the research and development of general artificial intelligence (AGI). This move highlights Meta's accelerated AI strategy to catch up with OpenAI and Google. The transaction structure retains Scale's independent operation to reduce regulatory pressure.

According to reports this morning, Scale AI announced that it has received a new round of investment from Meta , with a valuation of over US$29 billion .

Bitcoin derivatives markets showed persistent caution, with sentiment influenced by BTC spot ETF outflows and Strategy not being included in the S&P 500 index. Key takeaways:Bitcoin options skew and futures funding rates highlight persistent caution, despite BTC defending the $110,000 support level.spot Bitcoin ETF outflows and Strategy's S&P 500 index negative decision continue weighing on trader sentiment.
De president van Kazachstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokajev, heeft aangekondigd dat zijn land een strategische cryptoreserve gaat opbouwen en uiterlijk in 2026 een nieuwe wet voor digitale activa invoert. Daarnaast bevestigde hij dat het futuristische project "CryptoCity" in de stad Alatau zal verrijzen, waar cryptobetalingen volledig geïntegreerd worden in het dagelijks leven. Tenminste, dat is het plan. Dat zeggen lokale media. Strategische cryptoreserve onder centrale bank van Kazachstan In zijn jaarlijkse toespraak stelde Tokajev dat Kazachstan zich snel moet ontwikkelen tot een volwaardige speler in de digitale economie. Om dat te bereiken wil hij dat de Nationale Bank's Investment Corporation een nieuw staatsfonds opricht: de State Fund of Digital Assets. Dit fonds moet een cryptoreserve opbouwen die bestaat uit "veelbelovende activa" zoals Bitcoin (BTC) en andere digitale valuta. Volgens Tokajev is dit onderdeel van een bredere hervorming waarin "bankgeld effectiever moet terugstromen naar de economie". De precieze invulling van het fonds wordt in de komende jaren uitgewerkt, maar de president wil dat de wetgeving vóór 2026 is afgerond. Het Agentschap voor Regulering en Ontwikkeling van de Financiële Markt krijgt de opdracht een wetsvoorstel op te stellen. CryptoCity Alatau als pilotzone Naast de nationale cryptoreserve kondigde Tokajev ook concretere stappen aan voor de zogenaamde CryptoCity in Alatau, een stad in het zuidoosten van het land met ruim 50.000 inwoners. Deze stad moet uitgroeien tot de eerste volledig digitale zone van Centraal-Azië. Burgers en bedrijven zullen er goederen en diensten kunnen afrekenen met digitale valuta, ondersteund door smart city-technologie. Tokajev noemde Alatau "het gezicht van de toekomst van Kazachstan" en ziet de stad als een centrum voor innovatie en aantrekkelijke leefomstandigheden. Internationale trend van nationale cryptoreserves Kazachstan volgt hiermee een trend die ook in andere landen zichtbaar is. Eerder dit jaar werd gemeld dat Brazilië en Indonesië onderzoeken hoe zij een strategische crypto- of Bitcoinreserve kunnen aanleggen. In de Verenigde Staten is al gewerkt aan een digitale activareserve onder leiding van de federale overheid. Recentelijk lanceerde het land ook de eerste Bitcoin ETF in centraal-Azië. De keuze van Kazachstan om deze stap te zetten is niet verrassend. Het land behoort tot de grootste spelers in de wereldwijde Bitcoin-miningindustrie. Rond 2021 was Kazachstan zelfs goed voor zo'n 13 procent van de totale Bitcoin-hashrate. Die dominantie zorgde echter ook voor uitdagingen, zoals illegale miningoperaties en druk op de nationale energievoorziening. Wetgeving en regulering als volgende stap voor Kazachstan Met de introductie van een digitale activawet wil de regering meer duidelijkheid scheppen over mining, handel en gebruik van digitale valuta. Tegelijkertijd wordt gewerkt aan een digitale tenge, de eigen centrale bank digitale valuta (CBDC). Deze zou een brug moeten vormen tussen traditionele financiële instellingen en de nieuwe cryptomarkt. Tokajev benadrukte dat Kazachstan geen tijd te verliezen heeft: "Ons doel is om binnen drie jaar een volledig digitale natie te worden, met kunstmatige intelligentie en digitale activa als fundament."
