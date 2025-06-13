Data: Stablecoin on-chain transaction volume reached $1.4 trillion in May By: PANews 2025/06/13 16:59

PANews reported on June 13 that according to Sentora, the on-chain transaction volume of stablecoins continued to rise, reaching nearly 1.4 trillion US dollars in May.