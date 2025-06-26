Hong Kong releases digital asset development policy declaration 2.0

By: PANews
2025/06/26 12:59
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0,0916+%1,89

PANews reported on June 26 that according to Jinshi, the Hong Kong SAR government today (26th) issued the "Hong Kong Digital Asset Development Policy Declaration 2.0", reaffirming the SAR government's commitment to making Hong Kong a global innovation center in the field of digital assets. The new policy declaration is based on the initiatives proposed in the first policy declaration in October 2022. Financial Secretary Paul Chan said that the "Policy Declaration 2.0" demonstrates the SAR government's vision for the development of digital assets, and demonstrates the substantive application of tokenization through practice to promote the diversification of application scenarios. By combining prudent regulation and encouraging market innovation, a more prosperous digital asset ecosystem that is integrated with the real economy and social life will be built to bring benefits to the economy and society, while consolidating Hong Kong's leading position as an international financial center.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Which trading tool is best for both bull and bear markets? An in-depth analysis of the winners and losers of TG, AI agents, and DEX/CEX trading robots

Which trading tool is best for both bull and bear markets? An in-depth analysis of the winners and losers of TG, AI agents, and DEX/CEX trading robots

This article analyzes the performance of Telegram bots, AI agent bots, and CEX/DEX trading bots to help traders choose the best automated trading tools.
Sleepless AI
AI$0,1376+%8,86
Tron Bull
BULL$0,002304+%10,76
Share
PANews2025/05/03 14:40
Share
Viewpoint: Why is FRAX the best investment target for the stablecoin narrative?

Viewpoint: Why is FRAX the best investment target for the stablecoin narrative?

Frax has evolved into a full-stack monetary system built around regulatory clarity, institutional synergy, and vertical integration.
WHY
WHY$0,00000002702-%3,50
Share
PANews2025/05/15 14:58
Share
Why Dubai Freezone Company Incorporation is a Game-Changer for Global Investors

Why Dubai Freezone Company Incorporation is a Game-Changer for Global Investors

Picture this: You’re a global entrepreneur, standing at the crossroads of opportunity, with a vision to scale your business across…Continue reading on Coinmonks »
SQUID MEME
GAME$29,7671+%3,12
VisionGame
VISION$0,0002698-%0,29
WHY
WHY$0,00000002702-%3,50
Share
Medium2025/09/09 02:01
Share

Trending News

More

Which trading tool is best for both bull and bear markets? An in-depth analysis of the winners and losers of TG, AI agents, and DEX/CEX trading robots

Viewpoint: Why is FRAX the best investment target for the stablecoin narrative?

Why Dubai Freezone Company Incorporation is a Game-Changer for Global Investors

MegaETH Unveils Native Stablecoin with Ethena, Aiming to Keep Blockchain Fees Low

Crypto Investment Products Record $352M Weekly Outflows Despite Strong Year-to-Date Performance